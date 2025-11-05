WTA Finals tennis: Iga Swiatek v Amanda Anisimova; Elena Rybakina beats Ekaterina Alexandrova – live | WTA Finals

Alexandrova catches Rybakina off guard with a sumptuous backhand return but the latter is quickly up to 30-15. A double fault complicates things … a second double fault really complicates things. What’s going on here? Alexandrova nets to relieve some tension but Rybakina misfires with her forehand to provide another break point. An ace down the middle is perfectly timed. Alexandrova goes long with a backhand, and Rybakina finally has match point. A spectacular cross-court forehand keeps Alexandrova alive but Rybakina eventually gets over the finish line. Rybakina celebrates her victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets.”,”caption”:”Elena Rybakina celebrates her victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/Reuters”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762356166000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.22 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762357472000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”10.44 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762356559000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”10.29 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”10.29″,”title”:”Rybakina beats Alexandrova 6-4, 6-4″,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 5 Nov 2025 11.09 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 5 Nov 2025 08.37 EST”},{“id”:”690b63918f08fa7fae3064a7″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Alexandrova’s aggression proves costly as she miscues another forehand. Rybakina eases her way to 30-0 before a long backhand by Alexandrova. It’s a love hold for Rybakina, who is having a wonderful tournament. Alexandrova leads the count on winners, but Rybakina saved three break points and was quick to convert when she got the chance. Rybakina takes the opening set.”,”caption”:”Elena Rybakina takes the opening set.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762354065000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”09.47 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762355520000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”10.12 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762354302000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”09.51 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”09.51″,”title”:”Rybakina wins the first set 6-4″,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 5 Nov 2025 11.09 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 5 Nov 2025 08.37 EST”},{“id”:”690b26808f082152466b61e7″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Hello, hello, hello and welcome to another day at the WTA Finals. With all due respect to our opening clash, the real contest is between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova. “,”elementId”:”1c710a5d-5dea-404b-8d0c-5abe1acddb37″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Their meeting in the Wimbledon final four months ago was historically one-sided, Swiatek triumphing 6-0, 6-0, yet it took just a few weeks for Anisimova to make an astonishing recovery. The American pulled off a straight-sets win against Swiatek in the US Open quarters and now we go to the end of the trilogy. Today’s winner will advance to the semi-finals in Riyadh. “,”elementId”:”ccce5170-6afd-4723-8b0a-a564c5f109f3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Before that we’ve got Elena Rybakina against Madison Keys Ekaterina Alexandrova. Keys has dropped out with illness in what is a dead rubber, so in comes the world No 10. Rybakina will look to continue her 100% record, having defeated Swiatek and Anisimova to book her last-four spot.

*Swiatek 2-1 Anisimova (* denotes server): Anisimova sends a stinging forehand down the line to make it 30-all but Swiatek laces a first serve down the middle before completing her hold with one out wide. Share

Swiatek 1-1 Anisimova* (* denotes server): Anisimova moves to 30-0 confidently but Swiatek unleashes a stonking forehand return to break the sequence. The former doesn’t let it break her rhythm, though, holding on for her first game. Share

*Swiatek 1-0 Anisimova (* denotes server): Swiatek begins proceedings and Anisimova gets her opponent sliding away before a whopping forehand return makes it 0-30. Anisimova drags a forehand too wide and sends a backhand too far: 30-all. We head to deuce and Anisimova has a chance to break after whipping a backhand winner. But Swiatek shows some ticker to save it and hold. A six-minute game suggests we’re in for a serious contest. Share

Time for the one that really counts: Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek walk out with their mascots, two kids having a pretty great time as they wave away. Share

So Rybakina maintains her 100% record. While she dropped off a little at the end, the placement of her winners stood out, and her aces arrived when she needed them. Alexandrova had her moments and tried to force through some winners down the line, but Rybakina never looked in any serious discomfort. Share

*Alexandrova 4-6, 4-5 Rybakina (* denotes server): Alexandrova holds to 15 but Rybakina has another chance to serve for the match. Share

Alexandrova 4-6, 3-5 Rybakina* (* denotes server): Rybakina has lost just two points on her serve so far in this set … but it’s 0-15 after Rybakina gets a backhand drop wrong: Alexandrova is quick to punish it. A forehand is sent way out of bounds, making it 0-30. Rybakina stays calm, an ace taking her to 30-all. But Alexandrova has a chance to break after a fine backhand … and she takes it after Rybakina drags a forehand! Ekaterina Alexandrova has given herself a chance in this second set. Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/Reuters Share Updated at 10.24 EST

*Alexandrova 4-6, 2-5 Rybakina (* denotes server): A double fault sets up two break points for Rybakina. Alexandrova saves the first but a thumping, flat, get-out-the-way forehand return does the job. Rybakina is a game away from victory. Share

Alexandrova 4-6, 2-4 Rybakina* (* denotes server): Rybakina begins with a 117mph ace down the middle and this time it’s her turn for a love hold. Share

*Alexandrova 4-6, 2-3 Rybakina (* denotes server): Alexandrova responds by holding to love but it’s hard to see a change in direction here. Share

Alexandrova 4-6, 1-3 Rybakina* (* denotes server): Rybakina is cruising here, whipping effortless winners, serving big … yet Alexandrova reaches wide with a crushing forehand return to make it 30-15. Not that it bothers Rybakina, who closes with an ace. Share

*Alexandrova 4-6, 1-2 Rybakina (* denotes server): Alexandrova delivers a double fault, handing Rybakina another opening at 15-30. Another attempt at a down-the-line forehand goes wrong and a backhand into the net gives Rybakina the break and game. Share

Alexandrova 4-6, 1-1 Rybakina* (* denotes server): Rybakina leaves Alexandrova helpless with a forehand into the corner, and an ace takes the 2022 Wimbledon champion to 40-15. Another big serve completes the hold. Share

*Alexandrova 4-6, 1-0 Rybakina (* denotes server): Alexandrova is under the pump again, netting a backhand to make it 15-30. She finds some room to breathe with a backhand down the line and a second serve out wide makes it 40-30. She stays calm to hold. Share

Rybakina wins the first set 6-4 Alexandrova’s aggression proves costly as she miscues another forehand. Rybakina eases her way to 30-0 before a long backhand by Alexandrova. It’s a love hold for Rybakina, who is having a wonderful tournament. Alexandrova leads the count on winners, but Rybakina saved three break points and was quick to convert when she got the chance. Elena Rybakina takes the opening set. Photograph: Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images Share Updated at 10.12 EST

*Alexandrova 4-5 Rybakina (* denotes server): Alexandrova’s forehand down the line is narrowly wide, and Rybakina catches her opponent out with a backhand return. Out comes a double fault … two break points, Rybakina finally handed an opening. A misplaced forehand follows and Rybakina has her break, perfectly timed. She’ll serve for the first set. Share Updated at 10.42 EST

Alexandrova 4-4 Rybakina* (* denotes server): Rybakina drags Alexandrova wide with her serve to set up an advance and go 15-0 up. Her first ace of the match follows, down the middle. Another ace delivers an authoritative hold. Share

*Alexandrova 4-3 Rybakina (* denotes server): Alexandrova is dominating in the ace column, sending down her sixth of the match to go 40-15 up. Her second serve does the job, too, with Rybakina’s backhand going wild. Share

Alexandrova 3-3 Rybakina* (* denotes server): Rybakina sends down a blistering serve to Alexandrova’s backhand; it’s not one for returning. At 30-all, Alexandrova returns with a stonking forehand winner: break point. Rybakina’s whippy backhand makes it deuce … and she saves another break point to hold. Share

*Alexandrova 3-2 Rybakina (* denotes server): Rybakina attacks Alexandrova’s second serve, coming inside to hit a deep forehand return that makes it 15-30. The former steps into a backhand winner to make it 30-40, but Alexandrova resists, closing the game with an ace. Share

Alexandrova 2-2 Rybakina* (* denotes server): Rybakina has her flow now, the forehand winners taking her to a love hold. Photograph: Fatima Shbair/AP Share Updated at 09.39 EST

*Alexandrova 2-1 Rybakina (* denotes server): Rybakina wins her first point on Alexandrova’s serve, whipping a delicious, unreachable forehand into the corner. But Alexandrova’s game remains in good order, holding to 30. Share

Alexandrova 1-1 Rybakina* (* denotes server): This is quite the start from Alexandrova. She takes us to 0-30 before Rybakina wallops a big serve to set up an advance to the net, smashing away for her first point of the match. A forehand slice goes long from Alexandrova, taking us to 30-all. Rybakina nets a backhand: break point. Alexandrova’s backhand finds the net, too. Rybakina keeps her cool to go level. Share

*Alexandrova 1-0 Rybakina (* denotes server): And we’re off. It’s Alexandrova who gets us going, and with some style too: a couple of forehand winners as she holds to love. Share

Alexandrova actually leads the head-to-head (3-2) with Rybakina. That being said, Rybakina triumphed when they met in the final at Ningbo last month 3-6, 6-0, 6-2. The pair make their way out on to the court – we’ll be up and running shortly. Share

Alexandrova replaces Keys because Mirra Andreeva, the world No 9, “elected to not sign in due to not being fit to play today”, says the WTA. Share

This, from a few days ago, is an insightful piece on how players are being let down by the WTA. Share