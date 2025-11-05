WTA Finals tennis: Iga Swiatek v Amanda Anisimova; Elena Rybakina beats Ekaterina Alexandrova – live | WTA Finals

By / November 5, 2025
Alexandrova catches Rybakina off guard with a sumptuous backhand return but the latter is quickly up to 30-15. A double fault complicates things … a second double fault really complicates things. What’s going on here? Alexandrova nets to relieve some tension but Rybakina misfires with her forehand to provide another break point. An ace down the middle is perfectly timed. Alexandrova goes long with a backhand, and Rybakina finally has match point. A spectacular cross-court forehand keeps Alexandrova alive but Rybakina eventually gets over the finish line.

Elena Rybakina celebrates her victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets.

Alexandrova’s aggression proves costly as she miscues another forehand. Rybakina eases her way to 30-0 before a long backhand by Alexandrova. It’s a love hold for Rybakina, who is having a wonderful tournament. Alexandrova leads the count on winners, but Rybakina saved three break points and was quick to convert when she got the chance.

Elena Rybakina takes the opening set.

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to another day at the WTA Finals. With all due respect to our opening clash, the real contest is between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova.

“,”elementId”:”1c710a5d-5dea-404b-8d0c-5abe1acddb37″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Their meeting in the Wimbledon final four months ago was historically one-sided, Swiatek triumphing 6-0, 6-0, yet it took just a few weeks for Anisimova to make an astonishing recovery. The American pulled off a straight-sets win against Swiatek in the US Open quarters and now we go to the end of the trilogy. Today’s winner will advance to the semi-finals in Riyadh.

“,”elementId”:”ccce5170-6afd-4723-8b0a-a564c5f109f3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Before that we’ve got Elena Rybakina against Madison Keys Ekaterina Alexandrova. Keys has dropped out with illness in what is a dead rubber, so in comes the world No 10. Rybakina will look to continue her 100% record, having defeated Swiatek and Anisimova to book her last-four spot.

“,”elementId”:”25c5d4c7-4470-4fb0-94ad-3be56f67f001″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762349867000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.37 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762349244000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”08.27 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762349867000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.37 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.37″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 5 Nov 2025 11.09 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 5 Nov 2025 08.37 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1762358978823}”>

*Swiatek 2-1 Anisimova (* denotes server): Anisimova sends a stinging forehand down the line to make it 30-all but Swiatek laces a first serve down the middle before completing her hold with one out wide.

