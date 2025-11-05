Stan Wawrinka: ‘The most important thing is loving what you do’ | ATP Tour

Athens

Wawrinka: ‘The most important thing is loving what you do’

Swiss reflects on inspiring the next generation of stars

November 04, 2025

Martin Dagahs/ATP Tour Stan Wawrinka overlooking the city of Athens.

By ATP Staff

Stan Wawrinka penned an emotional social media post after last month’s Swiss Indoors Basel about his passion for tennis. It is that attitude that has led many young players to look up to the 40-year-old and try to become like the three-time major champion.

What would his message be for those trying to follow in his footsteps?

“I think at the end the most important [thing] is loving what you do,” Wawrinka told ATPTour.com at the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship in Athens. “It’s enjoying the process, enjoying the road. [Being a] tennis player, it’s an amazing life. If you’re passionate about your sport, it’s so special to be able to travel the world to play tennis.”

There is a new crop of Swiss players rising through the PIF ATP Rankings who grew up watching Wawrinka perform at the highest level and have been able to absorb lessons from the former World No. 3 as they have joined him on Tour.

Leandro Riedi and Jerome Kym reached the fourth round and the third round of the US Open, respectively, while 18-year-old Henry Bernet won this year’s Australian Open boys’ singles title and this week competed in the same event as Wawrinka in Athens.

“For me it’s always amazing to see the new generation coming,” Wawrinka said. “I’m so happy also to have the chance to play with them and to play against them. It’s always special as a player to be able to play different generations.

“You always hope that more players will come — more young players will come — because that’s what you want to see.”

There are countless fans of Wawrinka around the world. ’Stan the Man’ is a huge fan of the sport himself, and said “for the fans it’s been amazing to watch]” tennis this year.

“There are different generations playing against each other,” Wawrinka said. “Of course you have Sinner and Alcaraz at the top of the rankings, but Novak is still there trying to keep achieving amazing goals, so it’s always special.

“You have so many different personalities, different players playing this game, so as a fan of tennis, you can only enjoy that.”

Plenty of fans will enjoy Wawrinka’s showdown Wednesday against second seed Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian must win the Athens title to earn the final qualification spot for the Nitto ATP Finals.

“He has a [big] challenge in front of him for getting there and it’s important for him of course,” Wawrinka said after his first-round win against Botic van de Zandschulp. “It’s a big challenge [facing him]. He’s playing so well. I’ve watched him play many matches this year, so I’m looking forward to playing him and seeing where I am.”