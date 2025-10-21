WTA Guangzhou Day 2 Predictions Including Putintseva vs Korneeva

Yulia Putintseva is set to face one of the tour’s rising stars in one of the most interesting matches on Day 2 of the WTA Guangzhou Open. That is one of 12 matches scheduled on Tuesday. Who will advance to the next round?

WTA Guangzhou Day 2 Predictions

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs Ann Li

Head-to-head: Kasintseva 1-1 Li

Jimenez Kasintseva is knocking at the door of the Top 100, and there is a very good chance she can achieve it before the end of the season. The Andorran is just seven spots shy of that milestone after winning 20 matches on hard courts across all levels. Ann Li thumped Kasintseva 6-4 6-0 in an ITF tournament last season. While a repeat scoreline is very unlikely, the American should be in control of rallies, and her cleaner game will shine in a baseline battle.

Prediction: Li in 3

Camila Osorio vs Lucia Bronzetti

Head-to-head: Osorio 2-0 Bronzetti

Bronzetti has played well in Guangzhou in each of the last two seasons. She was a quarterfinalist in 2023 and made the semifinals last year without losing a set before falling to Caroline Dolehide. The Italian enters this year’s tournament with less momentum, and her last main draw win was in Cincinnati. Camila Osorio has played at an extremely high level in recent weeks and owns a perfect record against Bronzetti. Expect the Colombian to keep it that way.

Prediction: Osorio in 2

Kaja Juvan vs Caty McNally

Head-to-head: Juvan 2-0 McNally

This is a dream comeback season for McNally, who is now part of the Top 100. The American only featured 13 times last year due to elbow surgery. She worked her way from the lower tiers to get her ranking into double digits. Juvan is also coming off an injury-riddled 2024 season, and the Slovenian took a similar route in climbing the rankings. She won a couple of WTA 125K titles and is now on the verge of a top 100 return. A win over McNally will help her cause, but the World No. 90 is more battle-tested, having competed against elite opponents in recent weeks.

Prediction: McNally in 3

Yulia Putintseva vs Alina Korneeva

Head-to-head: first meeting

It’s been a torrid 2025 campaign for Yulia Putintseva. From the heights of the Top 20, the Kazakh is now fighting to stay in the Top 100. With just 14 main draw wins all season, it’s tough to point out any highs and ironically, her best tennis came in that agonizing Billie Jean King Cup singles defeat against Emma Navarro. Korneeva’s rise on the main tour has not been as rapid as some of her former junior rivals, but the potential is there. The 19-year-old has dominated the ITF Tour with three titles and impressed in qualifying for this tournament. None of Putintseva’s trademark temperament and energy has translated to major success this season and Korneeva has the upside to get a result.

Prediction: Korneeva in 3

Main Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports