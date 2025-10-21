Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Son Rocky Ahead of Halloween

NEED TO KNOW Kourtney Kardashian Barker is getting fully into the Halloween spirit

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is going all out for Halloween.

On Friday, Oct. 17, the reality TV star, 46, shared several snaps on Instagram of her enjoying the spooky season so far. In some of the pictures, Kardashian Barker wore a Bride of Frankenstein costume as she went trick or treating.

In the carousel, the mom of four also shared a glimpse of her son Rocky Thirteen, whom she welcomed with husband Travis Barker in November 2023. In the picture, the 23-month-old, whose face is covered with a pumpkin emoji, can be seen standing on the seat of the driver’s side of a stationary vehicle.

“Trick or treat,” Kardashian Barker captioned her photos.

Last month, Kardashian Barker shared a glimpse of her family’s time on the road, posting a couple of snapshots of the couple’s son enjoying the Florida sunshine. The doting mom added an adorable picture of their toddler running around the grass, adding a blurry effect to the image over Rocky, whose face she prefers to keep off social media.

She also added a sweet photo of Rocky with Barker, as the father and son enjoyed an aquarium together. The mom of four also included a picture of a stuffed animal enjoying a hotel bed.

The Lemme founder also included glimpses of her son, Reign, 10, and Penelope, 13. Penelope was photographed waiting patiently in an elevator while wearing a white blouse and black and white polka dot shorts.

Meanwhile, Reign was filmed showing off his skateboarding skills in an empty parking lot.

“Tour adventures : part 1,” she captioned the post.

In addition to Rocky, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer, 49, share a blended family together. Each star has three children from previous relationships. Kardashian Barker shares Mason, 15, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is father to his son Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

On Monday, Oct. 6, Kardashian Barker shared a clip on her Instagram Stories where her son Reign could be seen throwing a drumstick into the crowd at his stepdad’s Blink-182 concert. In the short clip, the tween was wearing all black on stage as he interacted with the crowd.