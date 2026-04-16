T. Rowe Price (TROW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $95.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500’s daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.96%.

Shares of the financial services firm witnessed a gain of 8% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.89%, and the S&P 500’s gain of 3.93%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company’s earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.42, up 8.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.88 billion, up 6.68% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.7 per share and a revenue of $7.6 billion, indicating changes of -0.21% and +3.97%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.42% decrease. As of now, T. Rowe Price holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note T. Rowe Price’s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.33.

Also, we should mention that TROW has a PEG ratio of 4.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company’s expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial – Investment Management industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Financial – Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.