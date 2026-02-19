‘You took my moment, but I’m taking it back!’: Fantasia shares joyous video of her husband amid wild accusations by her father

Fantasia isn’t letting any drama stop her from celebrating her husband.

After a public back-and-forth with her estranged father Joseph on social media, the Grammy Award winner took to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 18) to show her love to Kendall Taylor, days after he re-proposed to his wife during her concert in Houston on Valentine’s Day.

“For 11 years, for many anniversaries, for many birthdays, Valentine’s, I shared my angel with you,” Taylor told the crowd. “So give me some grace and share my wife back with me.”

The couple revealed that they wed without Taylor actually getting down on one knee to propose. Once he did, Fantasia fell to her knees with joyful tears and slipped off her wedding band in favor of her new ring, which featured 11 carats, one for each year of their marriage.

Despite the happy moment in Houston, trouble brewed online. Joseph Barrino, Fantasia’s father, went on Facebook and alleged that Taylor had been stealing money from his daughter and said the proposal was nothing more than “fake cry bull crap.”

“Fake Cry Bull Crap…hes giving back some of the missing money the fired financial committee says hes probably stole…that they couldn’t account for…y’all pray for fantasia! I hate this for her!” he wrote on Monday (Feb. 16). Barrino went further, addressing some of his claims on Facebook Live, suggesting that Taylor attempted to pin the missing money on an individual tasked to handle the singer’s finances.

“I was just told a week or so ago by a financial person that was fired from her camp that that they were running up on him [Kendall] because their was money missing,” Joseph said in his video. “And there was no paper trail on his part, the other folk got fired but he got her [the financial person] fired.”

He later added, “If she don’t talk to me because I’m trying to help her, that’s God, she gon have to deal with God for that. There’s too many celebrities who have went down because of the same thing. You say you love God but you put a man before him.”

Fantasia hit back at her father’s accusations, posting a screenshot of his arrest record and claiming him to be a “donor.” In a since-deleted Instagram post, the “Truth Is” singer laid it all out there for the public to view.

“I wasn’t Going to do this but this has Gotten Out of Hand,” Fantasia began. “I cant even call you Dad or a Father, you are a DONOR!!!: