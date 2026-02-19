Eva Marcille’s officially remarried to ex-husband Michael Sterling after divorcing in 2023

Show summary Hide summary

Eva Marcille officially remarried her ex-husband Michael Sterling this week, stunning fans with an unexpected second chance at love. After calling it quits in March 2023, the couple spent two years apart before rekindling their romance. Today, they’ve made their union official once more with renewed vows.

🔥 Quick Facts Divorce Filed : March 2023, finalized in August 2023

: March 2023, finalized in August 2023 Soft Launch : July 5, 2025 at Essence Festival in New Orleans

: July 5, 2025 at Essence Festival in New Orleans Beyoncé Concert : Attended together with daughter Marley in July 2025

: Attended together with daughter Marley in July 2025 Remarriage: Official vow renewal ceremony completed in February 2026

From Divorce to ‘My Forever’: How Eva and Michael Reconnected

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum caught fans off guard with her soft launch at Essence Festival last summer. Eva posted a video riding a golf cart with Michael Sterling at her side, declaring herself as “floating” and adding the cryptic hashtag “Soft Launch.” What followed was the most unexpected TV romance comeback in recent memory.

Weeks later, Eva shared photos from a Beyoncé concert in Atlanta featuring her, Michael, and their oldest daughter Marley Rae. She thanked Michael publicly, writing, “Last night was epic. Marley’s first ever concert with Mom and Dad.” This family moment signaled the couple was serious about reconciliation.

The Painful Split That Led to Healing

Eva filed for divorce back in March 2023, citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” In a statement to People magazine, the supermodel revealed her emotional struggle with the decision. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” she said. The finalization came months later in August 2023.

Behind closed doors, Eva faced significant personal challenges during their separation. Sources indicate she battled with depression and weight loss that concerned close friends and family. However, the time apart gave both Eva and Michael the space to reassess their connection and what truly mattered most.

Timeline of Rekindled Romance and Official Details

Event Date Initial Divorce Filing March 23, 2023 Divorce Finalized August 2023 Soft Launch at Essence July 5, 2025 Public Reconciliation August 1, 2025 Official Remarriage February 2026

“My FOREVER. GangGang.”

— Eva Marcille, on Instagram announcing her remarriage to Michael Sterling

A Second Chance at Love: What Changed for the Couple

After two years of separation, Eva and Michael recognized something powerful had been missing in their lives. Their children remained their biggest priority throughout the split, and continued co-parenting created space for them to rediscover their bond. Sources close to the couple indicate that therapy and personal growth during their time apart helped them evolve individually and as partners.

The RHOA star has regained her glow and confidence. Michael, a prominent Atlanta-based attorney, has supported her growth every step of the way. Together, they share three children, and the family appears stronger and more united than ever. Their willingness to fight for their relationship sends a powerful message to fans everywhere about second chances and unconditional love.

What’s Next for Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling After Their Remarriage?

Fans are now wondering if this couple will share more details about their renewed vow ceremony and future plans. Will Eva document their journey on Real Housewives episodes? How will their children react publicly to the remarriage announcement? The couple’s resilience has already inspired many followers who believe in the power of love and reconciliation.

Eva’s instagram caption “My Forever” tells fans everything they need to know. This isn’t just a reconciliation, it’s a celebration of fighting for what matters most. As she continues her career in entertainment and business, Michael stands by her side once again. Their story proves that sometimes the greatest love stories are the ones that get a second chance.

