Your November 2025 Horoscope: Wrong Turns May Lead You to Something Better

Your November 2025 horoscope is here. And there’s a song ringing in our ears: If I could turn back time… November’s astrology is taking us down a memory lane surrounded by funhouse mirrors, and it’ll be up to us to use any “second chances” wisely. Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius and Scorpio is the star of the show, officially lasting from November 9 through 29. Meanwhile, there are meaningful shifts occurring among some of the slower-moving planets (like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune) that are synchronizing with Mercury’s dance of back and forth.

In plain English, this is probably higher-stakes than your run of the mill Mercury Retrograde. This one feels more like a Back to the Future movie, an opportunity to “correct” the timeline you’re on or fundamentally rewrite a script you’ve been running for years. If this is truly the end of an era, what small changes can you make that will actually tie up big threads you haven’t been able to resolve until now? Think of it as exiting your personal version of Groundhog Day because you figured out how to break the cycle.

Now, Mercury Retrograde is also famously the transit of “things going wrong” and “people not hearing each other correctly the first time.” For frequent fliers, it also tends to be a time of travel disruptions and reservation mixups. With Mercury beginning its retrograde in conjunction with Mars in Sagittarius, the likelihood of foot in mouth syndrome is high during the first week of November, as is blowing past the exit you were supposed to take. Try to move slower and more intentionally than you’re inclined to during this part of the month. Also, and this bit is important, try to remain flexible mentally as you take in additional perspectives. People are going to want to dig in their heels and be right, but the deeper medicine is that you don’t yet know what you don’t yet know.

On November 18, Mercury slips back into Scorpio. For the remainder of the month, we might be popping off less and ruminating more. There are big realizations happening during the second half of the month—the kind that can lead to quantum leaps in your perception, and yes, potentially your lived reality too. Secrets may be uncovered, and mysteries revealed. If you’re traveling, you’ll probably want to engage with the lesser-known histories of the places you’re visiting, as well as explore parts of the city that may be conceptually or literally underground (think: the catacombs, the bomb shelters, the speakeasies). What you learn on your trip might give you the key to unlock the mental puzzle of your life, too.

Astrologer’s note: Below we refer to your signs as “rising” signs, also known as your ascendant sign. Horoscopes are more accurate when read this way—using your birth time and location, you can quickly find your rising sign online (it takes less than 30 seconds).