2026 Acura ADX Adds Double Apex Blue Color, Holds Base Price at $35,000 as Brand’s Gateway

2026 Acura ADX now on-sale in three well-equipped trim levels

ADX is attracting young premium buyers at the gateway to the Acura lineup with fun-to-drive spirit, youthful styling and premium features

Panoramic moonroof, 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, ventilated front seats and Google built-in1, among available premium features

The 2026 Acura ADX begins arriving at Acura dealers today with a striking new exterior color option while holding the line with the same manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) as the 2025 model, starting at $35,000 (+ $1,450 destination charge). The gateway Acura SUV is attracting young premium buyers to Acura with youthful styling, premium features and a fun, engaging driving experience.

“As we approach the 40th anniversary of Acura, ADX has added new value to our lineup, a gateway SUV that is attracting young buyers to our brand while also conquesting customers from other luxury makes,” said Mike Langel, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales. “ADX is already leading the pack in the industry’s hottest segment, expanding the appeal of Acura as a brand for a new generation of buyers.”

For 2026, the Acura ADX adds striking Double Apex Blue Pearl to the list of available exterior colors. In addition, Double Apex Blue Pearl can be paired with the Orchid interior featuring blue micro suede inserts.

More information about the Acura ADX is available here.

2026 Acura ADX Pricing & EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim Drivetrain MSRP2 MSRP Plus $1,450 Destination Charge3 EPA Mileage Rating

City/Hwy/Comb4 ADX FWD $35,000 $36,450 26 / 31 / 28 ADX AWD $37,000 $38,450 25 / 30 / 27 ADX A-Spec FWD $38,200 $39,650 26 / 31 / 28 ADX A-Spec AWD $40,200 $41,650 25 / 30 / 27 ADX A-Spec with Advance Package FWD $42,400 $43,850 26 / 31 / 28 ADX A-Spec with Advance Package AWD $44,400 $45,850 25 / 30 / 27

Premium Features and Tech

The exceptionally well-equipped Acura ADX comes standard with a moonroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate controls, rear air conditioning vents, a power tailgate with Walk Away Close and 18-inch alloy wheels. Intuitive easy-to-use technology has been smartly integrated into the ADX cabin with a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ digital instrument display and a 9-inch color touchscreen with a physical volume knob. Wireless Apple CarPlay5 and Android Auto™6 compatibility, Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and a Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charger also are standard.

A-Spec and A-Spec with Advance Package are for buyers who desire an even sportier appearance with LED fog lamps, gloss black lower exterior trim, Gun Metallic skid garnishes front and rear, and larger 19-inch wheels.

ADX A-Spec adds a premium performance edge to the cabin with Ultrasuede® seat trim, a panoramic moonroof, ventilated front seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel covered in perforated leather, ambient LED lighting, stainless sport pedals, red gauge needles, red contrast stitching and a sporty chrome shift knob.

At the top of the lineup, ADX A-Spec with Advance Package receives gloss black mirrors, Berlina Black 19-inch wheels and a class-leading abundance of premium features that include Google built-in with a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan, heated steering wheel, multi-view camera system and a powerful 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system.

ADX sets the benchmark in the premium compact SUV class with standard active and passive safety technology including the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, proprietary ACE™ body structure and next-generation front driver and passenger airbags. The

ADX has earned a five-star Overall Vehicle Score7 from NHTSA and the TOP SAFETY PICK award from IIHS.

Engaging Driving Experience

The fun-to-drive Acura ADX delivers a premium driving experience with outstanding ride, handling and refinement, with turbocharged power, a fully independent sport-tuned suspension and an advanced global architecture shared with Integra. An advanced all-wheel drive system, available on all grades, improves handling performance as well as traction management in slippery conditions.

ADX delivers refined power and low-end torque from a turbocharged 1.5-liter VTEC engine similar to the DOHC 1.5T used in Integra.

A sport-tuned continuously variable transmission (CVT) elevates the sporty driving experience of ADX with metal paddle shifters, early downshift during braking and Step Shift programming that simulates gear changes under hard acceleration.

