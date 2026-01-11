Kirk Herbstreit Sends Blunt Warning to Coaches Before Indiana CFP Game

Kirk Herbstreit made a powerful statement regarding the state of college football after watching the Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels play a thrilling Fiesta Bowl. He didn’t hesitate to mention why teams like Miami and Indiana are succeeding, as other bigger-name programs seem to be heading in a dangerous direction.

After seeing the emotions displayed on the field and on the podium by the Hurricanes, the ABC and ESPN college football commentator and analyst issued a warning to other coaches and general managers to take notice.

“One thing that I think we’ve been able to witness first hand, if you’re a coach watching this or GM watching this, while you’re chasing five-stars and agents, free agents, and everything you’re dealing with, this is still a team sport, and it’s about winning games,” Herbstreit said during his message.

“Indiana, they don’t got a lot of five stars. You know what they got? They got a team,” he said regarding the No. 1 Hoosiers.

“If you don’t build that and you just chase five stars, you’re never gonna be here on that stage. You better stop chasing just this craziness, and you better step back and say, ‘If those are your demands, get outta here. We’re gonna go find guys that want to be a part of this,’” he said after providing commentary on the Fiesta Bowl.

The Fiesta Bowl featured a thrilling clash, with the SEC’s Rebels taking a three-point lead late in the game. However, quarterback Carson Beck and his teammates advanced down the field, with Beck running in a touchdown to reclaim the lead.

Despite Trinidad Chambliss’s Hail Mary touchdown pass attempt, the Hurricanes seized a 31-27 win, advancing to play for the national championship. They’ll meet the winner of the Peach Bowl, which features the Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers in a rematch.

The Hoosiers are currently the odds-on favorite to win that game and the national championship later this month. If they do, it seems to put an exclamation point on Herbstreit’s point.

Many people have praised Indiana’s Curt Cignetti as the top coach in college football, and the Hoosiers’ quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, won the Heisman Trophy. Many are projecting him as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Above all of the individual accolades, many people are commending Indiana for crafting a winning team culture with the Hoosiers yet to lose a game this season, ahead of Friday’s semifinal matchup.

