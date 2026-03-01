2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Matchups and Schedule Confirmed

Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)



The aggregate score winner in each matchup will advance to the Quarterfinals, which are scheduled for April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs). The Semifinals will follow in late April and early May, and the tournament will conclude with the Final on Saturday, May 30.



For the Round of 16, the five pre-seeded clubs and the three highest-ranked Round One clubs will host the second-leg matches. Starting with the Quarterfinals, the highest-ranked club (based on the competition’s cumulative table) in each pairing will host the second-leg match. Similarly, the highest-ranked club of the two finalists will host the single-leg Final on May 30, 2026.



To view the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup results and the latest news, visit Concacaf.com/champions-cup.





Round of 16 First Leg Matches

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first



Tuesday, March 10, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Philadelphia Union vs. Club America – Subaru Park, Philadelphia, PA, USA

21:00 (19:00) CF Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul – Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX

23:00 (20:00) LAFC vs. LD Alajuelense – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA



Wednesday, March 11, 2026

19:30 (18:30) Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF – GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN, USA

21:30 (18:30) LA Galaxy vs. Mount Pleasant FA – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA, USA

23:30 (20:30) San Diego FC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA, USA



Thursday, March 12, 2026

20:00 (20:00) FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres UANL – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH, USA

22:00 (19:00) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC – BC Place, Vancouver, CAN



Round of 16 Second Leg Matches

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first



Tuesday, March 17, 2026

21:00 (19:00) LD Alajuelense vs. LAFC – Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC

23:00 (21:00) Cruz Azul vs. CF Monterrey – Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, MEX



Wednesday, March 18, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC – Inter Miami CF Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

21:00 (19:00) Club América vs. Philadelphia Union – Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México, MEX

23:00 (21:00) Deportivo Toluca FC vs. San Diego FC – Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, MEX

23:00 (20:00) Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC – ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA, USA



Thursday, March 19, 2026

19:00 (18:00) Mount Pleasant FA vs. LA Galaxy – National Stadium, Kingston, JAM

21:00 (19:00) Tigres UANL vs. FC Cincinnati – Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, MEX





Round One: Feb. 3-26 (four weeks)

Round of 16: March 10-12 (first legs) and 17-19 (second legs)

Quarterfinals: April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs)

Semifinals: April 28-30 (first legs), May 5-7 (second legs)

Final: May 30 (single leg)