Long Beach State vs. CSU Bakersfield: Start Time, Streaming Live, TV Channel, How to Watch

Two struggling teams square off when the Long Beach State Beach (8-21, 4-13 Big West) visit the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-21, 2-15 Big West) on February 28, 2026. The Beach will look to break a 10-game losing streak against the Roadrunners, losers of 12 straight.

On Thursday, in its last game, Long Beach State lost to Cal Poly 102-92. With 28 points, Gavin Sykes was its leading scorer. CSU Bakersfield lost its most recent game to UCSD, 84-72, on Thursday. Ron Jessamy starred with 40 points, and also had nine boards and two assists.

When is Long Beach State vs. CSU Bakersfield and when does it start?

This contest between the Beach and Roadrunners will go down on Saturday, February 28, 2026. You can expect the opening tip at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch Long Beach State vs. CSU Bakersfield

The Beach and Roadrunners will take to the court at Icardo Center for this matchup on Feb. 28, and if you would like to catch the game live, get your tickets now from Vivid Seats!

What channel is the game on?

You can catch this game live on ESPN+.

Watch Long Beach State vs. CSU Bakersfield live stream on ESPN+

Free Live Stream Online: Start your free ESPN+ trial today!

Long Beach State Beach vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Game Preview

Long Beach State Stats, Odds & Insights

Long Beach State has a -97 scoring differential, falling short by 3.3 points per game. It is putting up 74.3 points per game to rank 228th in college basketball and is allowing 77.6 per outing to rank 286th in college basketball.

The Beach put up 6.6 fewer points than the Roadrunners concede (80.9).

Long Beach State connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (288th in college basketball) at a 32.2% rate (284th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make while shooting 35.6% from deep.

The Beach average 79.7 points per game at home, compared to 68.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.2 points per contest.

Long Beach State’s offense has been less effective over its last 10 games, racking up 71.1 points a contest compared to the 74.3 it has averaged this season.

CSU Bakersfield Stats, Odds & Insights

CSU Bakersfield has a -255 scoring differential, falling short by 8.8 points per game. It is putting up 72.1 points per game, 273rd in college basketball, and is giving up 80.9 per contest to rank 339th in college basketball.

The Roadrunners post 5.5 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Beach concede (77.6).

CSU Bakersfield makes 4.8 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball) while shooting 28.6% from deep (360th in college basketball). It is making 3.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 35.7%.

The Roadrunners are scoring more points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (69.8).

CSU Bakersfield is posting 70.3 points per contest in its past 10 games, which is 1.8 fewer points than its average for the season (72.1).

Beach Key Players to Watch

Beach Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gavin Sykes 26 18.0 2.9 1.7 0.3 0.3 2.2 Petar Majstorovic 29 14.8 6.3 1.8 1.7 0.3 1.0 Shaquil Bender 28 10.7 1.6 1.4 0.6 0.3 1.5 Rob Diaz III 29 7.3 3.3 2.7 1.2 0.3 0.7 Cole Farrell 29 6.4 2.1 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.4

Roadrunners Key Players to Watch

Roadrunners Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dailin Smith 27 16.2 2.4 0.9 1.1 0.1 1.4 CJ Hardy 19 12.6 4.1 2.6 1.1 0.3 1.0 Ron Jessamy 28 12.5 6.3 1.2 1.1 1.7 0.1 Jaden Alexander 20 9.4 3.4 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.6 AJ George 29 8.4 3.6 1.6 0.3 0.3 0.3

And for more CBB game previews, NCAA basketball picks or even how to bet on college basketball check out the latest NCAAB lines on Betsperts.