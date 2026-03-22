2026 Miami Open Best Bets for Saturday 3/21/26

Blake Krass takes you through his best bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2026 Miami Open on Saturday, March 21st.

The Miami Open is one of the best tennis tournaments of the year. On Saturday, the Round of 64 wraps up on the men’s side, while the Round of 32 gets underway on the women’s side.

These are my Miami Open best bets to target on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s matches.

Miami Open Best Bets

Ben Shelton vs. Alexander Shevchenko: Shevchenko o9.5 Games Won (-120)

Ben Shelton is in need of a big tournament here in Miami. Shelton got bounced early at Indian Wells by his fellow American, Learner Tien. That came off the heels of what was a great title win for Ben Shelton in Dallas. If Shelton is going to make the big jump to the next level of competing for titles like the Miami Open and the majors, this is the season to do it. Everything is there with this game; he just needs to find the consistency and continue to develop his tennis IQ. This is a tricky matchup in the Round of 64 against Alexander Shevchenko, however.

Alexander Shevchenko currently ranks No. 84 in the world and alternates between ATP events and Challenger Tour events. He has lost to some bad players this year, but he has also risen to the occasion against top opponents. In the Australian Open Second Round, Shevchenko stole a set off Learner Tien. In Dubai, he stole a set against World No. 17 Karen Khachanov. At Indian Wells, he won his first round match and then pushed Casper Ruud to a tiebreaker in the second set of his second round match. Shevchenko is just a gritty player who will make Shelton work hard for points. Ben Shelton should win this match, but it would not be surprising to see Shevchenko steal a set or at least push Shelton deep into two sets.

Coco Gauff vs. Alycia Parks: Parks u7.5 Games Won (-120)

Coco Gauff is one of the best hardcourt players over the past five years in women’s tennis. However, the Miami Open is a tournament where she has never had her best stuff. Gauff has never made it to the semifinals here in Miami before. This is a big tournament for Gauff to get some momentum heading into the clay court swing, where she always performs so well. In the first round, Gauff got revenge on Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who defeated her in Qatar earlier this year. Gauff’s game has not been at its best since she won the 2025 Wuhan Open. She should take the momentum from that win over Cocciaretto and take it to Alycia Parks in this match.

Alycia Parks picked up a big upset win over Maria Sakkari in the Round of 64. However, Coco Gauff is on another level. These two have also faced off once before, at the 2024 Australian Open. In that hardcourt match, Gauff won 6-0, 6-2 in an absolute demolition. While that was a great win over Sakkari, Parks has not been playing well this season. Prior to Miami, she had lost her opening round match in three straight tournaments. This is a chance for Coco Gauff to show what level she is at and defeat Alycia Parks as handily as she did the last time they faced off. It’s hard to see Parks winning more than seven games in this match.