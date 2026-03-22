76ers at Jazz odds, picks and predictions

March 21, 2026, 12:08 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia 76ers (38-32) visit the Utah Jazz (21-49) Saturday, Tip-off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, is at 9:30 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze NBA odds around the 76ers vs. Jazz odds and make our expert NBA picks and predictions for the best bets.

Season series: 76ers lead 1-0

The Sixers come in having won 3 of their last 4 games. They beat the Sacramento Kings on the road 139-118 as 2.5-point favorites with the Over (228.5) cashing. G V.J. Edgecombe scored 38 points to lead all scorers, along with 11 assists, and F Justin Edwards hit 7-of-11 threes for 32 points. Philly is ninth in the East, tied record-wise as the No. 7 Atlanta Hawks and No. 8 Miami Heat. They trail the No. 6 Orlando Magic by a half-game to get into a guaranteed playoff berth.

The Jazz have been eliminated from postseason contention. They snapped a 4-game losing streak Thursday, beating the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 128-96 as 5.5-point underdogs with the Under (227.5) cashing. G Ace Bailey had 7 threes, leading the Jazz with 33 points.

The Sixers beat the Jazz 106-102 in Philly March 4, but the Jazz covered the 7.5-point spread as underdogs.

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76ers at Jazz odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:05 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : 76ers -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Jazz +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

: 76ers -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Jazz +180 (bet $100 to win $180) Against the spread (ATS) : 76ers -5.5 (-110) | Jazz +5.5 (-110)

: 76ers -5.5 (-110) | Jazz +5.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 229.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

76ers at Jazz key injuries

76ers

F Johni Broome (knee) out

(knee) out C Joel Embiid (oblique) out

(oblique) out F Paul George (suspension) out

(suspension) out G Tyrese Maxey (finger) out

(finger) out F Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow) out

Jazz

G Isaiah Collier (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out G Keyonte George (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out F Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) out for season

(knee) out for season C Walker Kessler (shoulder) out for season

(shoulder) out for season G John Konchar (quad) questionable

(quad) questionable F Lauri Markkanen (hip) out

(hip) out C Jusuf Nurkic (nose) out for season

(nose) out for season F Brice Sensabaugh (illness) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

76ers at Jazz picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 121, Jazz 113

The Jazz are 13-22 at home and, coming off a win, have not won consecutive games since winning 2 straight Feb. 9-11.

The Sixers, while missing 4 of their top 5 scorers, managed to put up 138 points on the lowly Kings. The Jazz have the league’s worst defense, allowing 124.8 points per game.

The Sixers are 18-16 on the road. Expect them to pick up the win, but with -250 odds to win outright, you will get better value betting either team to cover the spread.

PASS.

The 76ers have beaten the Jazz in 4 straight meetings, but the Jazz have covered the spread in the last 3. Their last 4 wins since beating the Jazz earlier this month have been by at least 6 points. In fact their last 11 wins other than their victory over Utah, have been by at least 6 points.

The Jazz are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 outright losses.

BET 76ERS -5.5 (-110).

The total in their earlier meeting was 208.

The Over is 4-2 in Utah’s last 6 games.

Three of the Sixers’ last 6 and 4 of their last 8 games have had totals surpassing 230.

Six of the Jazz’ last 10 have also cleared 230.

BET OVER 229.5 (-110).

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