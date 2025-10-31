Bucks owe Magic two heartfelt thank you notes from this summer

Bucks fans should personally thank the Orlando front office for a pair of inadvertent favors this offseason. First, the Magic traded Cole Anthony to Memphis, where Anthony agreed to a buyout in order to join the Bucks. Then, in free agency, they scooped up point guard Tyus Jones, a name previously linked to Milwaukee.

That combination of events appears to have a clear beneficiary. While Jones has struggled, Anthony has already delivered a signature performance. It’s still early, but the situation could look even better for the Bucks as the season progresses.

Bucks dodge Jones, capitalize on Orlando outcast Anthony

Dealing with an illness, Anthony missed a game and did not look quite himself his first night back against the Knicks. Although he went just 2-of-7 from the floor, he contributed as a facilitator by racking up nine assists. And in Toronto, Anthony’s efficient 23 points and seven assists off the bench gave the Bucks the fuel they needed to hold on for a six-point victory. In three games, he is averaging 12 points and seven dimes on 57.7 percent shooting.

Jones, on the other hand, hasn’t made much of an impact for the Magic. Instead, he’s been more of a ghost. In five games, Jones has averaged 1.8 points and assists apiece. He is 4-of-16 from the field, including 1-for-9 on threes. The most concerning part isn’t so much the inefficiency as his lack of involvement in the offense. His playing time has dipped each game since the season started, falling to just nine minutes against Detroit.

A reliable 3-point shot and high-level passing skills were two of Jones’ heralded traits as a free agent. He eclipsed 41 percent from beyond the arc each of the past two seasons. He averaged 7.3 assists for Washington in 2023-24 and still 5.3 per game in Phoenix last year despite fewer minutes on a top-heavy roster. Jones is considered a liability on defense, but his offensive skill set is supposed to compensate for it. So far in Orlando, his redeeming qualities are nowhere to be found.

It’s not like Anthony is a lockdown defender – far from it – but he puts in the effort. Three games is a negligible sample size, but so far he has a solid -1.7 on-off rating on defense, per Cleaning the Glass. The Bucks pounced on him in free agency for his resume as an offensive creator who fits their need for a second-unit motor.

Despite a reduced role, Anthony scored 20-plus points nine times in ’24-25, including a season-high 35. Jones can find teammates and knock down threes, but he isn’t going to create his own shot like Anthony can when he gets on a heater.

Whereas Jones looks lost, Anthony is right at home in the Bucks’ scheme. It sure seems as though they made the right decision, but they couldn’t have done it without Orlando’s help. From one Eastern Conference foe to another, thanks for the favor.