3 new to Paramount+ movies you need to stream this weekend (Feb. 27-March 1)

By / March 2, 2026

Paramount+ Weekend Watchlist: Movies (Feb. 27-March 1)

  • “Chinatown” (1974): An acclaimed neo-noir mystery movie starring Jack Nicholson, loosely based on the California water wars of the early 20th century.
    Stream it now on Paramount+
  • “Good Will Hunting” (1997): A precocious but delinquent MIT janitor agrees to see a therapist to avoid jail time. Stream it now on Paramount+
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022): Set in 1923 on an Irish island, a fast friendship is suddenly broken, and it has dire consequences for everyone around them.
    Stream it now on Paramount+

Paramount+ is a great streaming service for your next movie marathon. It adds dozens of movies a month, many on the first day of the new month. This weekend just so happens to be where March 1 falls, and on that day alone, Paramount+ will add 76 movies to its library.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top