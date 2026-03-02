Meg Stalter Debuts Dramatic New Hair Color at the Actor Awards 2026

Actress and comedian Meg Stalter debuted a shockingly light hair transformation on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet.

The new look features super-long blonde strands styled with subtle waves and a middle part.

See her freshly bleached strands below.

Do blondes really have more fun? Let Meg Stalter, actress, comedian, and Actor Awards nominee, be the judge of that.

Stalter hit the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet looking like an Old Hollywood bombshell, with inky cat-eye liner, fire-red almond-shaped nails, and flowing platinum blonde hair. It’s the lightest hair color we’ve spotted on the star since her icy blonde makeover at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. In addition to presenting at this year’s Actor Awards, Stalter is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her role as Kayla in Hacks.

Megan Stalter attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images



Stalter’s waist-length, bleached-blonde hair flows down over a slinky leopard print dress, with gilded straps and sheer, body-hugging panels on either side. She leans into the evening’s theme, “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ‘20s and ‘30s,” with a luxe black stole wrapped around her arms. An unlit (and potentially faux) cigarette, plus Y2K-coded black sunglasses and leopard print pumps, complete the actress’s awards show ensemble.

Tonight’s brunette-to-blonde transformation may be drastic, but this isn’t the first time Stalter has strayed from her chestnut brown roots. At the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, Stalter and Hacks costar Paul W. Downs made waves cosplaying as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Beverly Hills Marty Supreme premiere. Stalter and Downs recreated the couple’s looks to a tee, in matching tangerine-orange and a silver statement necklace on Stalter. She nailed Jenner’s signature raven-colored hair with a deep, dark, cool-toned brown hair transformation, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins.

Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 4, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images



We also saw Stalter go briefly blonde for an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where she paired a white tube top emblazoned with an image of her own face with a honey-blonde wig that reached down to her thighs. The wig was framed by a set of blunt bangs that just skimmed just above her brows.