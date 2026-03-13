7 New Horror Movies Have Already Released This Week Ahead of Friday the 13th

This Friday marks the second of three Friday the 13ths in 2026, and you better believe horror movie distributors are capitalizing on the fact that we’re getting so many of them this year. There’s no better day on the calendar to release a horror movie than Friday the 13th, and a handful of them will indeed be releasing in theaters and at home this Friday, March 13.

While you wait, 7 new horror movies have already been released this week…

Here’s all the new horror released on Tuesday, March 10, 2026!

If Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein have you longing for another auteur’s take on a classic monster, Luc Besson (Léon: The Professional, The Fifth Element) has you covered with Dracula. The fresh take on Bram Stoker‘s seminal 1897 novel was released in theaters in the United States just last month and it’s now available at home.

Caleb Landry Jones (Get Out), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained), and Zoë Bleu star.

When a 15th-century prince witnesses the brutal murder of his wife, he renounces God and damns heaven itself. Cursed with eternal life, he is reborn as Dracula, an immortal warlord who defies fate in a blood-soaked crusade to wrench his lost love back from death, no matter the cost. But Dracula is hunted by a relentless priest, sworn to end his immortal reign.

Danny Elfman (Batman, Beetlejuice) composed the score.

Death Cycle, which evokes Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof through a stylish giallo lens, was released onto VOD outlets at home on Tuesday courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment.

The revenge slasher is directed by Gabriel Carrer (For the Sake of Vicious).

In Death Cycle, “After the death of her sister, a woman is visited by a man looking to solve a series of murders by a motorcycle maniac. As their shared fear grows, the killer’s rampage continues, leaving them both questioning who the real monster is.”

Kristen Kaster (Death Valley), Sasha Ormond, Matthew Ninaber (Psycho Goreman), Justin Bott, Matt Daciw (Death Valley), James Fler, and Wes Hill star.

“Gabriel Carrer has crafted a sharp, uncompromising thriller with Death Cycle, a film that masterfully blends giallo style with modern slasher brutality,” said Uncork’d’s Keith Leopard.

A story of generational grief from Train to Busan writer-director Yeon Sang-ho, South Korean thriller The Ugly is now available on Digital in the United States from Well Go USA.

Based on Yeon’s graphic novel Face, the film stars Park Jeong-min (Decision to Leave), Kwon Hae-hyo (Peninsula), Shin Hyeon-bin, Im Sung-jae, and Han Ji-hyeon (“Hellbound”).

The Ugly follows Im Yeong-gyu, a master artisan who has been hand-carving beautiful, engraved seals despite having been born blind. One day, his son Dong-hwan receives a call from the police, informing them that the skeletal remains of Young-hee, their wife and mother, have been found after 40 years.

Determined to find the truth of her disappearance, Dong-hwan begins investigating her death with Su-jin, a producer who has been filming a documentary about Yeong-gyu. Through the memories of those who worked with his mother at a garment factory, Dong-hwan comes face-to-face with the long-hidden truth.

Director Kevin Lewis (Willy’s Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage) is back with new horror movie Pig Hill, which is now streaming exclusively on Bloody Disgusting’s Screambox.

The chilling horror feature draws inspiration from a Pennsylvania urban legend involving the mysterious disappearance of local women. Watch the trailer for Pig Hill down below.

Pig Hill follows a young author who investigates the disappearance of local women in the community of Meadville, Pennsylvania, quickly becoming entwined in a strange local legend about the creatures that live on Pig Hill. The film is based on the Nancy Williams novel Pig.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Carrie has been fascinated by the local legend of the pig people of Pig Hill, revolting creatures who breed and cause havoc in the area. As the tenth woman goes missing, Carrie can’t stop thinking that there could be more to these stories.”

The film stars Shane West (A Walk To Remember, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Rainey Qualley (Ocean’s Eight, Mad Men), Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead, Red Riding Hood, Poker Face) and R.A. Mihailoff (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, Hatchet II).

One man’s adventure will forever change your mind about Bigfoot in Squatch. The indie horror film was released onto VOD outlets on Tuesday by Freestyle Digital Media.

The story centers on Nick Peters, who has spent his entire life without his estranged father. Living in a small working-class town with his mother, he unexpectedly inherits his father’s estate including a remote cabin in the deep northern woods.

Wanting nothing to do with it, he’s ready to walk away until Cassie, the coworker he’s pined for, offers to go with him. What begins as a weekend of closure quickly descends into a fight for survival. As they cross into a world untouched by man, they come face-to-face with a myth that has finally stopped hiding.

Professional wrestler Jacob Southwick — better known under the ring name Sawyer Fulton during his time in NXT — stars as Squatch alongside Paige Weishuhn, Jack Chaney, and Cassandra Schomer. Tom Chaney (Frostbiter: Wrath of the Wendigo) directs from a script he co-wrote with Bill Conger.

Vengeance hits the road in Trucker, bringing to mind high-speed horrors like The Hitcher, Joy Ride, and Duel. The horror film is now available on VOD from Breaking Glass Pictures.

When a long-haul trucker’s family is killed in a fiery crash caused by a group of reckless teens, he miraculously survives. Nursed back to health by a mysterious old man, the grieving father channels his trauma and rage into a brutal campaign of retribution against those responsible.

What follows is a white-knuckle descent into obsession, violence, and dark revenge from director Errol Sack and writer Steven Shaffer.

Stunt performer Jim Palmer (Terminator 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) stars as the trucker alongside Katherine Gibson, Dwayne Hilton Jr., Nicole Mattox, Dare Taylor, Zach Cirino, and Eli Cirino. Composer Chuck Cirino (Chopping Mall) also appears in the film.

Some doors are best left closed in Do Not Open, which stars real-life spouses Shawn Ray and Marisol Ray. The indie horror film is available on VOD from Cleopatra Entertainment.

Part slow-burn psychological horror, part Hitchcockian suspense thriller, Do Not Open follows a married couple in their 50s who retreat to a secluded vacation cabin, hoping to mend their strained relationship. From the moment they arrive, they are given one rule: the door at the end of the hall is strictly off-limits.

At first, the husband is mildly curious, but as the days pass, the door seems to call to him. Strange occurrences — whispers in the night, fleeting shadows, objects not where they were left — slowly unravel his sanity. His curiosity festers into obsession, consuming his every thought. What lies beyond the door? The answer may be far more terrifying than he ever imagined.

Christopher Leto directs Do Not Open from a script by Patryk Godlewski.