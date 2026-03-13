DyeStat.com – News – Girls Preview: New Balance Nationals Indoor 2026

Union Catholic’s Paige Sheppard Eyes 800/Mile Double, Plus Has Relay Work Planned As Team Pursues DMR Record; US#1 Olivia Harris Leads Deep 400

By Doug Binder, DyeStat Editor

Tavan Smith Photo

New Balance Nationals Indoor returns to The TRACK at New Balance in Boston for another spectacular four days of competition this weekend, Thursday through Sunday.

The live webcast will be streamed to the New Balance YouTube channel and can also be watched on RunnerSpace. On-demand videos will be available to RunnerSpace+ subscribers.

DyeStat will have full coverage with interview and photos.

Here’s a breakdown by event group:

Sprints/Hurdles

Sianni Wynn of Pennsauken NJ won the New Balance Nationals Outdoor title in the 100 meters last June (11.29) and finished second in the 200.

This week, Wynn, who swept through the New Jersey Indoor Meet of Champions with victories in the 60 meters and 200 meters, has a chance to claim two victories at NBNI.

Wynn’s best of 7.30 in the dash is US#4 and she ran that at The CIRCUIT Philly less than two weeks ago. She is also US#4 in the 200 with 23.19.

In the 60, Lee Peters from Foundation FL and Kamryn Tatum of Michigan Mustangs TC have both run 7.33.

Wynn will face Ja’Naiya Brown of The House Running Club (Dunbar DC) and Dasia Reed of Montverde Academy FL, a pair of top-10 performers nationally, in the 200 meters.

The 400 meters features US#1 Olivia Harris (Jackrabbit Club/Buford GA), who ran a nation-leading 52.16 on Feb. 15. Harris’ time put her at No. 4 on the all-time list in some legendary company.

US#4 Sophia Rambo (Grassfield VA) has run 52.47 and Maddison Brister-Wesley (Lane 4 TC GA/Grovetown GA) is US#9 at 53.76.

Bullis freshman Mya Arrendell is US#5 in the 300 meters and Newberg OR’s Sophia Castaneda has run 53.16 outdoors.

National leader Kassidy Hopkins of Bullis MD leads th field in the 60-meter hurdles. She ran a season’s best 8.19 at the Millrose Games and it put her on the all-time list at No. 17.

US#5 Jordan Hamb of Windcity Jammers (Illinois) has run 8.38. Kiara Montague from Canada has also run 8.38. Zenobia Witt of Angel Flight (Eaglecrest CO) is US#8 with 8.42.

Distance

It’s worth remembering that Paige Sheppard is still only a junior. She has already accomplished so much, from national record-breaking relays, to success in cross country, and PRs in the 800 and mile that put her on the all-time list.

Sheppard raced pros admirably a little over a week ago at the USATF Indoor Championships not far from home at Staten Island.

Now she comes to back to New Balance Nationals Indoor, where she has enjoyed a couple of relay victories the past two years but hasn’t really nailed the 800. Last year she was eighth.

Sheppard is the top entry in both the 800 meters and the mile this weekend and she can also give her team a lift in a variety of relays.

She is US#1 in the 800 this season with 2:02.81 and US#1 in the 1,600 meters with 4:35.71.

In the 800, Sheppard is set to face Jane Hickey (Koala TC/Ursuline School NY), who ran the No. 4 all-time 600 at the New York state meet and is also US#4 in the 800 with 2:05.34. Reagan Moore of Summit NJ is US#3 with 2:05.23.

In the mile, Sheppard faces Massachusetts’ record-breaking runner Abigail Hennessy from Westford Academy, who ran 4:34.69 for third place at NBNO last June. She finished behind Sheppard and Sadie Engelhardt.

Californian Jaelyn Williams is US#3 in the mile and won the high school mile at the Millrose Games. US#7 Maggie McCormick of Bay Shore NY and US#8 Sophia Thompson of Union Catholic NJ are also in it.

Hennessy is also the top entry in the 2-mile. She ran 9:02.77 for No. 3 all-time in the 3,000 meters in February at BU. She also placed fifth at the Brooks XC Championships. She will face tough competition from NXN and Brooks XC champion Natasza Dudek of Purple TC (Ann Arbor Pioneer MI), Summer Wilson from Irvine CA and Calysta Garmer (Webb School TN), Adrianna Buitelaar from Canada and McCormick.

Dudek hasn’t race much indoors, but she did turn in a 9:52.61 3,200 meters on Feb. 21.

Sophia Szolosi (Athens OH) and Mia Sirois (Barrington IL) bring some additional power from the Midwest.

Emma Hoffman (Otsego MI) leads a talented field assembling for the 5,000 meters on Thursday. Macy Wingard (Denton Braswell TX), Allison Lee (West Windsor-Plainsboro North NJ), Sloan Wasserman (John Jay-Cross River NY), Lilly Beshears (Rogers AR) are all in it. Williams and Sirois as well.

Throws

The weight throw competition is one of the best of the weekend in Boston. Nine of the top 10 throwers in the country are on the entry list, leading with Ainsley Cuthbertson of nearby Lexington MA, the national leader.

Cuthbertson has thrown 57-11 this winter and could be ready to uncork a 60-footer if conditions are right.

The competition may drive better marks from the field across the board. US#3 Vanessa Jones, US#4 Chloe Barber, US#5 Taylor McGinness, US#6 Julia Smith, US#7 Emma Negri, US#8 Aubrey Pelletier, US#9 Corynn Smith and US#10 Chibuzo Ihenacho are separated by less than three feet. Any of them can win.

Hannah Nuhfer from Delsea Regional NJ leads the entries in the shot put with a best of 48 feet. Four others in the field have thrown 46 feet this year, including US#10 Alivia Noecker, the undefeated PTFCA champion from Pennsylvania. US#11 Afua Anyadike, Promise Lovelace (46-4 outdoors) and US#15 Sophia Marie Rivera are all within range.

Jumps

Three of the top five triple jumpers in the country, all over 42 feet, make it one of the standout field events.

Michailyn Rose of Nansemond River VA is US#2 with a mark of 42-8.25, which she jumped to win the VA Showcase in January.

Apria Smith of Chantilly VA will make it a clash of unbeaten Virginia jumpers. Smith, at US#3, is the VHSL Class 6 champion, Rose the Class 5 champion.

Alexis Brown of Bullis MD is US#5 at 42-0. She’s also among the top handful of athletes in the long jump.

Brooklyn Lyttle (Elizabeth Seton MD) has a half-foot advantage over the field in the long jump and is ranked US#4 with a best of 20-7. Lyttle was the runner-up at New Balance Nationals Outdoor last June and was fifth a year ago at NBNI.

Aydriane Bowden of Kennett PA is US#7 at 20-1.50 and won the PTFCA title in Pennsylvania. Armani Chance of Global Transitions Academy VA is US#9 at 20-0.50.

Katie Blue (Landon Athletics/Grand Ledge MI) has taken a big step forward this year as a pole vaulter and sits US#3 heading into the weekend with a best of 13-10. A year ago, she was fifth at the Michigan state meet (outdoors).

Blue is the top entry in the pole vault but there are seven more who have cleared 13 feet in the competition.

Amelia Smith of Pole Vault Elite in Indiana is US#4 with 13-6. Isabelle Robbins (Grand Haven MI), second at New Balance Nationals Outdoor last June, is US#10. Maddie Fuhrmeister (Central Bucks West PA) is US#11.

A compelling high jump field could go right down the to the wire with six jumpers separated by an inch. Egypt Bolan (Lindenwold NJ), Paige Fessler (Franklin Square NY), Riley McMullen of San Ramon Valley CA, and Kira Smith (Warren Central IN) have all jumped 5-9.50 or better. Ella Palisano from Mt. Anthony Union VT jumped 6 feet last spring, but has a season’s best of 5-9.25.

Marlee Burkley of Signal Mountain TN was third in the pentathlon competition last year and is the top returner. Eva Welsch of Lakeville South MN, the Minnesota state hurdles champion, is looking to move up after placing eighth last year. Ella Michelitch, the New York state champion ranked US#1 in the high jump, is also in the pentathlon rather than her specialty.

Relays

The potential for national records will keep spectators on their toes for the relays this weekend with traditional powers Bullis MD and Union Catholic NJ leading the charge.

Union Catholic already smashed the high school record in the 4×800 relay this winter so that event is no longer the team’s focus. The goal is the distance medley. With Sheppard on the anchor, UC owns the US#1 time this year with 11:18.75 from the VA Showcase. That’s No. 2 all-time. The record belongs to Cuthbertson NC and it’s within reach at 11:17.50.

The 4×200 and 4×400 relays look to be exciting competitions between Bullis and Montverde Academy FL. Bullis is US#1 in both events. Montverde Academy doesn’t have a 4×200 time and is US#3 in the 4×400 behind Bullis and Union Catholic. The team no longer has Adaejah Hodge, but Dasia Reed is a strong building block.

Bullis is also entering a 4×400 mixed relay this year and is the top entry there as well.

The top teams in the 4×800 relay are IMG Academy FL, Penn Charter PA and Shenendehowa NY.

A few of the top cross country schools are entered in the 4xMile. Rogers AR, led by Lilly Beshears, Robinson TC of Virginia, Lone Peak of Utah and Union Catholic top the list.

In the sprint medley, Union Catholic, DC Cadets and IMG Academy FL lead the way.

A pair of local teams, Woburn and Lexington Elite of Massachusetts, will go head to head in the shuttle hurdles.