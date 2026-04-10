7Brew Coming To Helotes Drive-Thru On Bandera Rd

The Sonic at 12405 Bandera Road in Helotes is on the way out, and a popular drive-thru coffee chain is already queued up to take its place. State filings show a new 7Brew is set to replace the longtime burger and shake stop, with a compact, roughly 510-square-foot stand pegged at a $1 million price tag. Construction is slated for this summer, with a potential fall debut if everything lines up. The application lists a local development firm in charge of design and names Robert Williams as the project contact.

State permit spells out timeline and scope

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s Architectural Barriers project page, Project No. TABS2026017094 was registered April 8 and lists a June 15, 2026 start date and an Oct. 1, 2026 completion date for the site. The filing puts the estimated cost at $1,000,000, describes the work as demolition of the existing Sonic to make way for a 510-square-foot ground-up 7Brew, and names CCP Sonc Helot LP as the owner and Arkifex Studios as the design firm. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

Planning commission filings show design details

Zeal Development Companies has submitted a conceptual design plan to the Helotes Planning & Zoning Commission that seeks approval for the site plan, general building concept and several signage and lighting variances tied to the Bandera Road pad. The commission’s agendas and staff packets list the 12405 Bandera Road item and outline requested sign variances and directional signage. City of Helotes Planning & Zoning Commission

About 7Brew

7Brew began as a single drive-thru stand and says it was founded in 2017. The company promotes a “cultivating kindness” mission and an expansive, highly customizable menu. On its About page, the brand lists more than 600 stands across dozens of states and highlights over 20,000 drink combinations. 7Brew

Local reporting and outreach

What Now San Antonio first spotted the state filing for the Helotes location and reported that outreach to the project contact and 7Brew leadership had not been returned at the time of publication. That piece also reproduced the permit’s square-foot and cost details and used a 7Brew social image for illustration. What Now San Antonio

Regional context

The Helotes filing is part of a steady trickle of compact 7Brew projects across the San Antonio region this year. Local coverage and permit records show similar submissions in Pleasanton and Mission as the brand expands on pad sites and former quick-service lots. Those small-footprint builds often need city approvals for signage, access and site layout, factors that will determine how quickly the Helotes kiosk moves from paper to pavement. caffeine drive-thru wars

If the approvals move forward, the project will require demolition of the existing Sonic and standard city permitting before crews can break ground. Residents can keep an eye on upcoming Planning & Zoning agendas and state inspection filings for the next steps in the buildout.