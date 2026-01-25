Abhishek Sharma calls the shots: Dashing opener instrumental in India’s T20I dominance post-2024 World Cup triumph | Cricket News

Abhishek Sharma (PTI Photo)

RAIPUR: Abhishek Sharma has evolved into one of the most destructive T20I batters in recent times, but that does not stop him from continuing to seek improvement.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!After playing a crucial role in Wednesday’s win over New Zealand, the left-hander dissected his weakness, where he stated that he “doesn’t have a lot of shots” at his disposal and how he depends more on his “timing” to hit the ball over the boundary, as muscling it is not his forte.

But he makes up for it with his ultraaggressive approach and not allowing bowlers to settle. That method has brought him rewards, and India the results. Post the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 25-year-old has hit the most sixes among full member nations, with 81 maximums from 33 innings, but if one thinks he just deals in sixes, you are mistaken, as he keeps rotating the strike as well. In Nagpur, where he hit eight sixes off the 35 balls he faced, but only seven of those deliveries were dots, including the ball on which he was dismissed. That “intent” to go hard from ball one has worked wonders for India as well. Since Abhishek’s debut, they never lost a match after posting 200-plus totals. With the Punjab batter in the mix of things, Men in Blue have crossed that mark on 10 occasions and won all those matches. During those wins, he has scored two centuries and three fifties.

The numbers get scary when Sanju Samson is thrown in the mix of things, as eight of those wins came when both opened the innings, and either of them went on to score 50-plus runs in seven innings. Samson himself scored three centuries during that period. With Shubman Gill struggling to get going at the top, the team management decided to reunite the former partners ahead of a home T20 World Cup, in anticipation that they will reproduce the same fireworks.In the first T20I, Samson fell for a 7-ball 10, while Abhishek went on to score a 35-ball 84. They have another four matches to fine-tune things, starting with the second T20I at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Friday. In Nagpur, they dominated the game while scripting a 48-run win. The batters never wavered from their plan, and the bowlers gave crucial breakthroughs to keep the Kiwis in check. It has been a topsy-turvy home season for India, which saw them suffer defeats in the Test series against South Africa and the recent ODIs against the Black Caps, but when it comes to the shortest format, they look assured with their eyes fixed on the big prize.