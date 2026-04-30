AEW Dynamite Preview: April 29, 2026 – Darby Allin Defends AEW World Title vs. Brody King, Knight vs. MJF for TNT Title, More

Darby Allin is a fighting AEW World Champion, so tonight, he’ll defend the AEW World Title once again LIVE on Dynamite at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and streaming on HBO Max from Fairfax, Virginia. That will be just one of four championship matches coming your way tonight!

Last week, Brody King challenged Allin, his longtime friend and opponent, for the AEW World Title just minutes after Allin successfully defended the title against Tommaso Ciampa, and Allin accepted. Tonight, Darby makes his second AEW World Title defense against one of the most dangerous men he’s ever shared a locker room with and someone who knows him well.

But before that, “The Jet” Kevin Knight will defend the TNT Championship against MJF to kick off Dynamite tonight in Fairfax. These two met last month, when Knight appeared to have MJF’s number, but MJF escaped with the win and his AEW World Championship. After tonight’s rematch, who will walk away with the TNT Title?

AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada can’t wait to put his title on the line against “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita at Double or Nothing. However, Ace Austin has a huge chance to throw a wrench into those plans when he faces Okada for the AEW International Championship tonight in Fairfax.

On Collision, Hikaru Shida (on behalf of herself and Kris Statlander) challenged Divine Dominion for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship, and “Megasus” Megan Bayne and “Colossal” Lena Kross quickly granted the title match. Shida and Stat have been successful as a unit, although they will have to be at their best to dethrone the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions;

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland have run into Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta multiple times in their pursuits of FTR, so tonight, those hostilities will be brought into the ring for a tag team match. How will Cage and Cope handle RPG Vice in their first action since Dynasty?

And there’s even more coming your way tonight in Fairfax! Here’s your complete AEW Dynamite preview for April 29, 2026.

AEW Dynamite Matches, Preview for Fairfax





AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brody King





Tonight, Darby Allin will have his third AEW World Championship match in as many weeks, when he defends against Brody King!

After surviving a bloody, bone-crunching battle with “Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa, Allin barely had a chance to celebrate before receiving another AEW World Title challenge from King. These two friends have been both allies and opponents in AEW. In fact, they are 2-2 in four singles matches against each other, with King winning their last meeting on the opening night of the 2024 Continental Classic.

King has never been better, but the same can be said about Allin. Will King reach his ultimate goal by beating someone who is now a close friend, or will Allin keep up this unparalleled championship pace?

TNT Championship Match: “The Jet” Kevin Knight (c) vs. MJF

Last week, what began as MJF demanding the AEW World Championship back from Darby Allin (and being denied) took a turn when Knight confronted MJF. After their heated exchange, the two will settle the score with the TNT Championship on the line to kick off Dynamite in Fairfax!

The two last met on March 4, when MJF underhandedly yet successfully defended the AEW World Championship. The champion and challenger roles are reversed in this rematch, but will the result be the same?





AEW International Championship Match: “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Ace Austin of Bang Bang Gang





Could one of the most anticipated matches in AEW history be altered tonight? Okada is set to defend the AEW International Championship against “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita at Double or Nothing on May 24 in an explosion of Don Callis Family members. That match could look a lot different if Austin pulls off the biggest win of his career tonight against Okada!





AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Divine Dominion (“Megasus” Megan Bayne & “Colossal” Lena Kross) (c) vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander





Since Shida’s partnership with Kris Statlander began in its most recent iteration, the two have been undefeated as a team and in singles action. Before Statlander’s win on Collision, Shida issued the challenge to Divine Dominion on behalf of herself and Stat, and the champions welcomed them to accept their fate.





It’s hard to know if Shida and Statlander are on the exact same page, but results don’t lie. Can they dethrone the dominant Bayne and Kross in this championship showdown?





Tag Team Match: Christian Cage & Adam Copeland vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) of the Don Callis Family





Cage and Cope are angling to get another shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR at Double or Nothing, but tonight, they have a chance to handle a two-pronged thorn in their collective side when they face RPG Vice in Cage and Cope’s first ever tag match on Dynamite!

Romero and Beretta have been helpful allies to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in multiple fights with Cage and Cope since the latter duo found RPG Vice in FTR’s locker room several weeks ago, and now, these two teams will have a chance to clash for the first time in tag action tonight on Dynamite.





RUSH in Action!





After his win over Adam Priest on Collision, one of AEW’s heaviest hitters is back on Dynamite tonight. RUSH has made it clear – when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. As he looks to continue to build momentum, who will be on the receiving end of that message tonight in Fairfax?





Brawling Birds in Action!





Jamie Hayter is back! For the first time since losing to the AEW Women’s Champion, Thekla, at Dynasty, Hayter has been cleared for action and will rejoin Alex Windsor to take flight for a fight on Dynamite!





How to Watch AEW Dynamite