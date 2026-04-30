Baltimore Weather: Heavy rain and storms Wednesday

Wednesday’s Orioles game has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced.The game against the Astros is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will build in the Baltimore area later on Wednesday. There’s also an isolated risk for severe weather, but the chance is decreasing due to the cloud cover.Stormy Wednesday Low pressure will move toward Maryland by the afternoon. The system will bring a large area of heavy rain and thunderstorms, along with the risk of lightning, isolated damaging winds and the possibility of isolated tornadoes are possible. Maryland’s 7-Day Weather ForecastThe sun will return later in the week, though it will come with a chilly northwest wind. A few more rain showers are possible Friday night into Saturday. || Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||Download the WBAL-TV app NOW and turn on push alerts to be aware of severe weather warnings, listen to NOAA Weather radio, and watch WBAL-TV 11 when impending severe weather develops.@wbaltv11 | @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @AlenaLeeWX

Wednesday’s Orioles game has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced.

The game against the Astros is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

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Tonight’s game between the Orioles and Astros has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a (single-admission) doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 30. Game one will begin at 12:35 p.m, followed by game two approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes. — Pete Gilbert (@WBALPete) April 29, 2026

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will build in the Baltimore area later on Wednesday. There’s also an isolated risk for severe weather, but the chance is decreasing due to the cloud cover.

Stormy Wednesday

Low pressure will move toward Maryland by the afternoon. The system will bring a large area of heavy rain and thunderstorms, along with the risk of lightning, isolated damaging winds and the possibility of isolated tornadoes are possible.

Maryland’s 7-Day Weather Forecast

The sun will return later in the week, though it will come with a chilly northwest wind. A few more rain showers are possible Friday night into Saturday.

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||

Download the WBAL-TV app NOW and turn on push alerts to be aware of severe weather warnings, listen to NOAA Weather radio, and watch WBAL-TV 11 when impending severe weather develops.

@wbaltv11 | @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @AlenaLeeWX