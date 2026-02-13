After Years of Wait, Mewtwo Is Finally Returning to Pokémon Go

After years of wait and fan expectation, Pokémon Go players will finally be able to capture Mewtwo once more — in just a few months.

The fan-favorite Legendary Pokémon was last available to battle in Pokémon Go all the way back in July 2022, though its Shadow form was available more recently — over a weekend in March 2024. Still, fans have been clamouring for another chance to add the creature to their Pokédex ever since — and now it’s almost time.

Further details for this summer’s Go Fest celebrations have now been announced at a press event held in Tokyo, which will host one of three in-person meetups, ahead of the game’s usual global Go Fest celebration. Artwork shown at the event confirms that Mewtwo will return — and hints at the debut of a Mythical Pokémon species, too.

Pokémon Go Fest 2026 artwork.

Artwork for the Tokyo event shows the usual array of Kanto species, as well as popular croc Sandile. Of most note, though, is the Mewtwo floating within the image — confirming its long-awaited return.

“I can’t say anything specific, but look forward to the Pokémon featured in the key visual,” a spokesperson told Japanese Pokémon outlet rocketnews24go, via machine translation. “Especially Mewtwo — I think it’ll be heart-pounding excitement for people who’ve been participating in GO Fest since the early days.”

Will this finally be the moment Mewtwo’s Mega Evolutions become available, after years of wait? Mega Mewtwo X and Y remain the only missing evolutions from the franchise’s original batch of Mega Pokémon. Meanwhile, the game will soon be moving on to the release of Megas from Pokémon Legends: Z-A, with the arrival of Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebell later this month.

While Mewtwo is only shown here for Pokémon Go Fest’s Tokyo event, artwork such as this usually shows species also available (to a greater or lesser extent) at the following global Go Fest — and it seems inconceivable that the creature would only be made available in a local version, when there has been such hype for its return generally.

The same is true of this year’s Go Fest logo, which as ever features a subtle hint at the latest upcoming Mythical creature to become available. Looking at the mini blue lightning bolts on the 2026 design, Mythical Pokémon Zeraora seems a safe bet. The creature recently gained a new Mega Evolution, which would also make for a fitting release.

This year is, of course, the 30th anniversary of Pokémon and the 10th anniversary of Pokémon Go — a pair of milestones that fans expect to be celebrated fully this summer. Word on what else is coming to the Pokémon franchise this year will follow shortly on Pokémon Day — February 27 — which is when it’s expected that the series’ 10th generation of games and creatures will be unveiled.

