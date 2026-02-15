Aitor Ruibal prop bets & odds to score a goal February 15

Data Skrive
When Real Betis plays RCD Mallorca on Sunday, February 15 at 3:00 PM ET, will Aitor Ruibal score a goal? Keep scrolling for updated stats and anytime goalscorer odds for this game.
Real Betis earned a win on February 8 against Atletico Madrid with the final score 1-0. The victorious Real Betis took four fewer shots in the match, eight compared to 12.
Aitor Ruibal’s Odds to Score a Goal vs. RCD Mallorca
- Odds to score a goal next game: +700
Aitor Ruibal’s 2026-27 Stats
- Real Betis’ Ruibal has four goals but no assists this season in LaLiga.
- This season, he has found the back of the net in three of 19 games.
- In terms of xG (expected goals), Ruibal is at 0.6, which is 3.4 lower than his actual goal tally of four.
- So far in the 2026-27 season, he is averaging 0.6 shots per match (12 total).
Real Betis vs. RCD Mallorca Scoring Insights
- Real Betis is fifth in LaLiga in goals scored (37 overall, 1.6 per game), and Mallorca is 16th in goals conceded (37 overall, 1.6 per game).
- In LaLiga, Mallorca has put up 28 goals in 23 games (11th in league), and Real Betis has conceded 28 in 23 matches (sixth).
- With 37 goals scored and 28 allowed, Real Betis is fifth in LaLiga in goal differential.
- Mallorca has been outscored 37-28, and its -9 goal differential is 14th in LaLiga.
Real Betis vs. RCD Mallorca Match Info
- Matchup: Real Betis at Mallorca
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: February 15, 2026
- Venue: Mallorca Son Moix Stadium
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
