Alabama Power provides tips to dispel scary energy-savings myths during spooky season and beyond

As the chilly nights of autumn creep in and the days grow shorter, Alabama residents are searching for ways to stay warm without shocking their wallets.

There are a lot of scary misconceptions about energy efficiency floating around, making it tricky to know the best practices to implement in your home to save energy and money.

Alabama Power is here to help by providing myth busters to debunk common misconceptions about energy efficiency and provide practical tips to power through the bone-chilling fall and winter months.

These free-to-low-cost options can help you scare away the wicked spirits of increased power bills.

Spooky myth 1

Turning your heating unit off when you’re not home helps save energy and will lower your power bill.

The frightening facts: When heating your home, your system works to not only warm the air to the temperature set on your thermostat, but it also warms the surfaces of everything in your home, including countertops, cabinets, furniture and even the exterior of your appliances.

Turning your heating unit completely off when you’re not at home does not help conserve energy. Instead, your unit will have to work twice as hard to heat the air and items in your home when it’s turned back on, increasing your energy use and adding extra cost to your power bill.

Don’t kill your unit because bringing it back to life could be like waking up Frankenstein’s monster.

Spooky myth 2

Closing the vents in rooms you don’t use can help heat your home better.

The bone-chilling facts: Your heating system is designed to operate at its best when all vents are open.

Partially closing vents to redirect warm air to other rooms but not closing them completely will ensure the airflow balance your system needs to operate most efficiently and send warm air to the spaces that need it.

Your home isn’t the Bates Motel, so keep the vents open and the warm air flowing to remove the chill.

Spooky myth 3

Electronics that are plugged in but not switched on aren’t using power and won’t impact your electricity bill.

The mysterious facts: Beware of the “energy vampires” in your home that are using unnecessary power.

For example, unused but plugged in electronics, such as TVs, lamps, coffee makers and toasters, could be using phantom energy and adding costs to your electricity bill. Alabama Power suggests unplugging these types of devices when they aren’t being used.

For an easy, no-hassle way of switching off the power, invest in a power strip so that multiple devices can be plugged into the same energy source and turned off using one switch.

Spooky myth 4

It’s impossible to save energy while cooking.

The eerie facts: There are plenty of ways to make your cooking activities more energy efficient, especially during the fall season. Firing up the grill is one way to keep your energy bills in check.

By cooking outdoors, you can avoid using your indoor oven, which consumes electricity and could lead to higher energy costs. Beyond grilling, consider using smaller appliances such as slow cookers or toaster ovens, which consume less energy than traditional ovens.

While Sweeney Todd likes to use an oven to bake his pies, you can create your own seasonal, culinary delights by opting for more energy-efficient methods.

Customers can also take advantage of Alabama Power’s free tools and resources to help ward off the evil spirits of increased power bills:

Tools to help fight the monsters: With the Alabama Power Mobile App, customers can access and manage their accounts on the go. Customers can try the My Power Usage tool to monitor their daily usage, set alerts and more, offering a more real-time experience and helping them stay within their desired budget. Customers can also report outages and view the outage map online on the Alabama Power website.

Payment and account management options to stay safe from money-stealing ghouls and goblins: Securely and easily pay your bill online at AlabamaPower.com or use Digital Wallet tools, like Venmo, Apply Pay and Google Pay. In addition, customers can schedule payments, enroll in AutoPay and set up billing alerts online.

Bust the power bill ghosts with free, easy-to-use online tools: Better understand your bill, learn about rate options and locate energy assistance with Alabama Power’s Bill Explainer, Rate Advisor and Energy Assistant. They are free and available to use now.

For more information on how to save energy and money during spooky season and all year round, including extra tips, links to power monitoring tools and other helpful resources, customers can visit AlabamaPower.com/Winter.