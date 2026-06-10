Alaska Airlines Is Dedicated to Delivering Premium Customer Service in the Sky

The summer season is on the horizon, and whether you’re jetting off somewhere tropical with your girlfriends or are planning a family vacation stateside, air travel may be in your immediate future. And while booking a flight isn’t always a stress-free experience, Alaska Airlines makes everything a breeze, from start to finish.

When the SI Swimsuit team traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico last December for the 2026 magazine, we flew Alaska Airlines and were particularly blown away by the hospitality the airline displayed when it came to customer service.

Eric Edge, Vice President of Brand and Marketing for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, says that whether guests are flying domestically or internationally, the airline is dedicated to delivering a premium brand experience. “We want people to feel taken care of when they fly with us,” he explains. “Travel can be stressful, so a lot of our focus is on creating a brand experience that feels thoughtful, reliable and genuinely welcoming from start to finish.”

Premium seating | Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

A prime example of that hospitality is the airline’s new international business class suites experience aboard its brand-new Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Announced in March, the premium long-haul product features private lie-flat suites, premium bedding, elevated dining and other thoughtful touches designed to deliver greater comfort and care throughout the journey. In fall 2026, Alaska Airlines will install Starlink on its Dreamliners, giving guests even more opportunities to stay connected, stream content and work while traveling.

In addition to a premium brand experience, Alaska Airlines is distinguished by a culture that prioritizes safety and care above all else. “We want the experience to feel warm, human and personal, not just efficient,” Edge says. “Airlines play a role in some of the most important moments in people’s lives, whether that’s a vacation, a family visit or a major milestone, and we never want to lose sight of that.”

Alaska Airlines staff | Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

No matter where your seasonal travels take you this summer, keep Alaska Airlines top of mind when it comes to booking your next trip. With Alaska Air Group’s service to more than 140 destinations across North America, Central America, Asia and the Pacific, you’re bound to find a flight that suits your travel needs while going above and beyond.

And while Alaska Airlines has introduced new international service and continued evolving its Atmos Rewards program this year, there’s still plenty to come from the nearly 100-year-old brand throughout the remainder of 2026.

Alaska Airlines Anchorage lounge | Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

“Over the rest of the year, guests will continue to see more Starlink connectivity rolling out across our fleet, new destinations added to our growing global network and even more ways we’re bringing together the best of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines to create a more seamless travel experience overall,” Edge assures.

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