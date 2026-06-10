Game Thread: Braves (45-21) at White Sox (34-31)

Looking to move on from a disappointing series loss in Philadelphia, the White Sox (34-31) return to Chicago for a tough six-game home stand against both the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers — two of the top three teams in MLB. First up is Atlanta (45-21), which has been a standout since the beginning of the season, and trails only the Dodgers with a +116 run differential while riding a three-game win streak into Chi-Town. The Braves are 8-2 compared to the White Sox’s 6-4 in their last 10 games, while the Good Guys are also ranked ninth in baseball and are the only team in the AL Central division with a positive run differential (+8). Some may scoff at the eight runs, but this is unheard of a year ago, maybe even two months ago, so in my eyes, we should be doing kick flips in our living rooms for this kind of turnaround.

The White Sox are still missing several key pieces on the roster, with Munetaka Murakami, Kyle Teel, Noah Schultz, and more remaining on the IL as the team works to get back to full strength. Thankfully, several players have stepped up in their absences, and the prospects who have joined the big-league squad throughout the season have found ways to contribute, whether at the plate or on defense. The newest addition to the South Siders is outfielder Braden Montgomery, who has met or exceeded expectations at every level he’s played at thus far in his professional career, finally earning the call-up to the majors. Braden was one of the highlights of the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox in 2024, along with Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel, and Wikelman González, and was ranked second among White Sox prospects and 21st in all of baseball.

Also in today’s roster moves, Chicago is calling up left-handed pitcher Joe Rock while sending both Rikuu Nishida and righthander David Sandlin back to Charlotte. Austin Hays was seemingly on his way to rehabbing his injury, but has since been moved to the 60-day IL, leading Chris Getz to finally make some strides in actually holding a fully competent outfield.

Montgomery will make his debut batting sixth and playing right field, joining rookies Sam Antonacci and Tristan Peters to round out the White Sox outfield. While Colson Montgomery will be getting an extra rest day for some lingering back tightness, the Sox still have plenty of power within the lineup as both Peters and Andrew Benintendi have posted a .750 and .613 slugging percentage, respectively, over the last two weeks. And let’s not forget about Miguel Vargas, who is currently leading all third basemen in home runs (15), RBIs (41), and runs scored (47), trailing only Junior Caminero in OPS at .859.

Lefthander Brandon Eisert will be the opener for Erick Fedde, who is coming off a solid five-inning, two-hit start against the Twins; however, the Braves will be a much bigger challenge for the righthander. Fedde holds a 4.94 ERA across 12 outings this season (58 1/3 innings), though his 6.11 FIP paints a more honest picture, and unfortunately, he does not strike out many batters despite walking them at a 9.4% walk rate. The first four Atlanta batters alone are concerning, as Fedde is tied for seventh in MLB with 2.00 home runs per nine innings (HR/9) with 13 homers allowed this season, and Matt Olson is batting third while also tied for sixth in home runs with 17 — tied for second in the National League.

Working against the South Side offense is righthander Grant Holmes, who has been a staple for the Braves’ rotation this season, posting a 3.86 ERA across 12 starts and 63 innings. Even with a better ERA and strikeout rate than Fedde, Holmes has posted similar stats in other categories, including a 10% walk rate and a weaker 5.11 FIP.