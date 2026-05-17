‘Alien: Romulus’ Creature Performer Playing ‘The Lifeform’ in A24’s ‘Backrooms’?

This week is dominated by the theatrical release of Curry Barker’s wish-fulfillment nightmare Obsession, but it’s one of six brand new horror movies that were released this week.

Here’s all the new horror that released the week of May 11 – May 17, 2026.

The infamous Faces of Death tapes are back in brand new movie Faces of Death, which revives the cult classic 1970s faux documentary with a fresh meta take on the disturbing material.

Faces of Death is now available on Digital at home.

Continuing the exploration of the original film’s ‘Is it real or not?’ conceit, the reboot follows a woman working as a content moderator for a video platform who discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from Faces of Death. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction or unfolding in real time.

Barbie Ferreira (“Euphoria”), Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”), Josie Totah (“Saved by the Bell”), Aaron Holliday (Cocaine Bear), Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You), and pop superstar Charli XCX star in director Daniel Goldhaber’s (Cam) remake.

A Māori woman fights to reclaim her identity in Mārama, a genre-bending Gothic horror tale that marks the feature debut of Indigenous Māori writer-director Taratoa Stappard.

Dark Sky Films bought Mārama to Digital at home this week.

Set in Victorian England circa 1859, a young Māori woman is summoned from New Zealand to North Yorkshire. Upon uncovering her horrific colonial heritage, she is compelled to confront and destroy the titled Englishman who devastated her family.

Māori actor Ariāna Osborne stars alongside Toby Stephens (Die Another Day), Umi Myers (Bob Marley: One Love), Erroll Shand (“Chief of War”), Jordan Mooney (“The Bluff”), Mihi Te Rauhi Daniels, and Turia Schmidt-Peke.

Love may never die, but can it overcome a zombie outbreak? Find out in the independent horror-romance Bloodthirsty, which was released onto Digital outlets on Tuesday.

The urban horror movie is directed by Nachela Knox and written by Chad Johnson, and it’s based on the 2011 short of the same name penned by Johnson.

On the night of their anniversary, college student Sarah is unexpectedly called into work, leaving her boyfriend, Brian, to celebrate alone. As he waits for her return, a mysterious infection begins spreading rapidly and relentlessly, turning people around him into zombies before he can even react. In mere hours, Brian’s friends and neighbors begin succumbing to the sickness, some faster than others. The outbreak tightens its grip, transforming familiar faces into threats, their minds lost to the infection.

Trapped inside her workplace with no way out, Sarah struggles to survive as the chaos escalates, while Brian, desperate to reach her, must navigate an unraveling city. With every step, the dangers multiply, forcing him to make impossible choices in a race against time.

Their relationship becomes a beacon of hope in the face of horror, but in a world where survival is uncertain, Brian must fight through the bloodthirsty hordes before it’s too late because some things are worth risking everything for. Stephen Barrington (“The Crowded Room”), Kiana Sosa, Nicole Stewart, and Jon Blaq star in Bloodthirsty.

One of the most anticipated horror movies of Spring 2026, director Curry Barker’s (Milk & Serial) acclaimed Obsession is now playing in movie theaters nationwide.

In Curry Barker’s Obsession, after breaking the mysterious One Wish Willow to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

Michael Johnston (“Teen Wolf”), Inde Navarrette (“Superman & Lois”), Cooper Tomlinson (Milk & Serial), Megan Lawless (“The Girl from Plainville”), and Andy Richter (“Conan”) star.

Meagan Navarro wrote in her Obsession review for Bloody Disgusting, “While Monkey’s Paw scenarios often yield predictable outcomes, and this outcome is practically telegraphed from the start, Curry Barker manages to surprise with the journey itself. And it’s one insane journey paved with blood-soaked violence and no shortage of nightmare fuel.”

Dinner is served in Shark Thrash, The Asylum’s mockbuster answer to Netflix’s Thrash.

The indie shark thriller swam onto digital outlets today.

In the film, “A beachside town is hit by a massive storm. A family who just arrived tries to escape, but gets stuck in the quickly rising waters. They try to figure a way out with the help of some locals, but any progress is shut down when the sharks make their way onto the flooded streets. The family and locals must now find a way to survive as the waters rise.”

The cast includes Adam Huss, Gina Vitori, Rachel Emma Goodwin, Brian Lemmons, Danielle Munday, Tony Bottorff, Angelo Kern, and Greg Lutz.

Marcel Walz (Blood Feast 2016, Blind) directs Shark Thrash from a script by Jacob Cooney (Titanic 666) and Jason White (Scarecrow). David Michael Latt produces.

From executive producer Michael Fassbender and producer Timur Bekmambetov (Unfriended, Searching), LifeHack is a high-stakes cyber-heist thriller for the digital age.

The screenlife film is now playing only in select theaters.

LifeHack centers on Kyle and his crew of digital Robin Hoods, who spend their time gaming and pranking online scammers with their hacking skills. Eager for a real challenge, Kyle persuades his friends to target billionaire Don Heard by exploiting his daughter Lindsey’s overshared social media presence.

When the foursome successfully infiltrate Don’s cryptocurrency wallet, they believe they’ve pulled off the perfect crime — until Lindsey calls Kyle with an ultimatum. As the stakes escalate, what begins as a thrill-seeking stunt spirals into a dangerous game with consequences these four friends never anticipated.

Inspired by true events, Irish filmmaker Ronan Corrigan makes his feature directorial debut from a script he co-wrote with Hope Elliott Kemp.

Georgie Farmer (“Wednesday”), Yasmin Finney (“Doctor Who”), Roman Hayeck-Green (“Sex Education”), content creator James Scholz, Jessica Reynolds (The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw), and Charlie Creed-Miles (The Fifth Element) star.