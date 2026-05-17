Nick Lachey claims ex Jessica Simpson flew in first class while her 3 kids sat in economy during 6-hour flight

His mouth was made for talkin’.

Nick Lachey revealed that he, his wife Vanessa Lachey, and their three kids sat in first class near his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, while on a six-hour flight to Hawaii in March.

Meanwhile, Nick’s former “Newlyweds” co-star’s children flew in economy, according to the 98 Degrees member.

Nick Lachey (pictured here with his family) claimed that his ex Jessica Simpson sat in first class while on a six-hour flight to Hawaii but her kids were in economy.

The 98 Degrees singer was in first class with his own wife, Vanessa Lachey, and their three kids (pictured here in an IG shot).

Nick explained while on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” that Simpson was with his “former mother-in-law,” Tina Ann Drew.

“I believe her kids and her — I’m not familiar with where they stand, but — her husband, maybe, were on the plane but not with us,” the “Perfect Match” host continued.

Host Andy Cohen then inquired if Simpson and estranged husband Eric Johnson’s little ones — daughter Maxwell, 14, son Ace, 12, and daughter Birdie, 7 — were “in a separate class of service.”

“I believe her kids and her — I’m not familiar with where they stand, but — her husband, maybe, were on the plane but not with us,” the “Perfect Match” host said about his ex (pictured here with her three kids) while on “WWHL” earlier this week. jessicasimpson/Instagram

When news of their March run-in first broke, reports stated that Simpson (pictured here in 2025) changed seats with someone to be further away from her ex-husband, Eric Johnson. Getty Images

Nick confirmed they were.

When news first broke of the singer, 52, and fashion designer’s run-in, TMZ alleged that Simpson, 45, switched seats with a fellow passenger to be further away from her ex, 46.

Despite Cohen’s questioning, Nick noted that the reunion was “strangely OK,” adding that “it’s been 20 years” since the pair was married.

“We hadn’t seen each other in those 20 years, then spent six and a half hours on a flight to Hawaii together,” the musician mused, before quickly clarifying that he and Simpson were simply “in the same vicinity.”

Nick shared that, “everyone was very, very cordial” and “very respectful.”

A rep for Simpson didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The early aughts exes (pictured here together in 2006) tied the knot in 2002 before divorcing in 2006. Getty Images

Nick tied the knot with Vanessa in 2011, and they share son Camden, 13, daughter Brooklyn, 11, and son Phoenix, 9 (pictured here in 2024). Getty Images

Simpson and Nick tied the knot in 2002 before separating three years later. The duo finalized their divorce in 2006.

Nick went on to marry Vanessa, 45, in 2011. The couple shares son Camden, 13, daughter Brooklyn, 11, and son Phoenix, 9.

Simpson, meanwhile, married Johnson in 2014 before calling it quits in 2025.