All About Daughter Grace and Son Alfie

Adolescence’s Stephen Graham is a self-proclaimed “soppy” dad.

The English actor, widely known for his award-winning role in the Netflix drama among earlier projects like Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, is a proud father of two children: daughter Grace and son Alfie Graham.

“I’m constantly hugging our Alfie and Grace,” Graham gushed in a 2025 interview with The Times, noting that he was a “soppy twat” when it comes to his kids.

After meeting while training as actors, Graham and his wife, English actress Hannah Walters, married in 2008. “We have ups and downs, of course,” Graham recalled of his family life to The Times. “Luckily, though, the relationship we both have with our children is beautiful — but it takes work.”

The Graham children regularly support their parents’ work on social media and in person, attending several red carpets together as a family.

“One of the things that gives me the most joy in my life is walking past my kids’ bedrooms, while they’re in there with their partners, and hearing laughter,” Graham said in a 2025 interview with The Female Lead. “That to me–I don’t know why I get emotional about it, but that’s my objective complete as a father.”

Here’s everything to know about Stephen Graham’s two kids, Grace and Alfie Graham.

Grace Graham, 21

Alfie Graham, Stephen Graham, Grace Graham and Hannah Walters.

Belinda Jiao/Getty



Graham and Walters welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Grace, in 2005.

Grace has attended several award shows in support of her father, including the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards where he won a total of three awards for his work on Adolescence.

“I want to bring it to my dad for taking me to a video shop when I was a kid and starting my education in film, my kids Grace and Alfie, and my adorable wife,” Graham said during the ceremony when accepting his trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. “You are my rock, you are my will, you are my soulmate, and you know and I know without you, I would be dead.”

In a 2022 interview with GQ, the actor further disclosed that Grace had been watching one of his most celebrated projects This is England in her film studies class and found it to be her favorite performance of his.

“She was like ‘Wow, you’re actually good,’ ” Graham recalled of his daughter’s reaction. “‘I can see why people like you.’ ” In the same interview, Graham also revealed that his family were fans of BBC’s Peaky Blinders, ultimately pushing him to take on a role in the show as character Hayden Stagg.

Alfie Graham, 19

Alfie Graham, Stephen Graham, Grace Graham and Hannah Walters.

Emma McIntyre/Getty



Graham and Walters proceeded to welcome their second child, a son named Alfie, in 2007.

The couple’s younger child began pursuing a career in modeling in 2025, celebrating his first official shoot in a December Instagram carousel that year. Alongside modeling, Alfie also regularly posts videos on TikTok with his dad.

The pair have filmed several videos dancing to popular sound bites or songs, and even rallied the rest of the family for a “try not to laugh” challenge in one February 2025 TikTok. Alfie’s collaborations with his father notably go well beyond TikTok, with the entire Graham family joining the actor for an appearance on the British reality TV series Gogglebox UK in 2023.

When Graham received his first ever BAFTA nomination for his 2021 role in the drama film Boiling Point, he recalled Alfie celebrating the news in a unique way.

“I go downstairs to our lad and he was on his game,” Graham told GQ in 2022. “I tapped him on the shoulder and go ‘Guess who’s been nominated for Best Actor’ and he only turned around when he sees the screen. He gave me a little fist bump.”