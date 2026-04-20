Carlos Alcaraz named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year | ATP Tour

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Alcaraz named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Spaniard is fourth ATP Tour player to win prize after Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

April 20, 2026

ATP Tour/Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz is the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

By ATP Staff

Carlos Alcaraz has been named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year at the annual Laureus World Sports Awards, which took place on Monday evening in Madrid.

The 22-year-old Spaniard enjoyed a standout 2025 season on the ATP Tour. He won a Tour-leading eighth titles, including majors at Roland Garros and the US Open, and finished as ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF after a back-and-forth battle with his great rival, Jannik Sinner.

“Three years ago, I received the Laureus Breakthrough Award in Paris and met one of my heroes, Leo Messi, who won the Laureus Sportsman Award. At the time, I dreamt that maybe one day I would join the great Leo Messi on the Sportsman list, and today, I have. Messi, Federer, Djokovic, Usain Bolt, and of course the great Rafa Nadal. I am following in the footsteps of giants. That makes this moment so special.

“I truly understand why these Awards mean so much to the best athletes in the world. That includes all my fellow Laureus nominees — the greatest sportsmen in the world — but I especially would like to thank Jannik Sinner. If we hadn’t been across the net from each other, pushing the other one so hard, I don’t think either of us would have found the levels we did.

The other nominees for World Sportsman of the Year were the 24-year-old Italian Sinner, football star Ousmane Dembele, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, motorcyclist Marc Marquez and cyclist Tadej Pogacar.

Alcaraz joins the ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer (2005-08, 2018), Rafael Nadal (2011, 2021) and Novak Djokovic (2012, 2015-16, 2019, 2024) in winning the award. It is not the first time the Spaniard has been recognised at the ceremony organised by Laureus, a global organisation that celebrates sporting excellence and uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children and young people.

In 2023, Alcaraz won the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award after his historic 2022 season in which he became the youngest No. 1 in PIF ATP Rankings history at just 19.

Alcaraz finished 2025 with a 71-9 record, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. As well as his Roland Garros and US Open triumphs, he also won ATP Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati, and ATP 500 crowns in Rotterdam, London and Tokyo. In November, he reached the championship match at the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time before falling to Sinner.

Alcaraz and Sinner were not the only ATP Tour stars nominated for an award on Monday in Madrid. #NextGenATP Brazilian Joao Fonseca, whose rapid rise to a career-high World No. 24 was one of the stories of the 2025 season, was nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year.