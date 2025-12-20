All About Pro Boxer Anthony Joshua’s Son JJ

NEED TO KNOW Professional boxer Anthony Joshua is a father to one child, son Joseph ‘JJ’ Joshua

The two-time unified heavyweight world champion welcomed JJ with Nicole Osbourne in October 2015

Anthony has previously shared posts of him and his son riding bikes, swimming and playing together

Anthony Joshua may be an aggressive, competitive boxer, but in his personal life, he’s a father to one son.

The British boxer welcomed son Joseph Joshua, who goes by the nickname JJ, in 2015, with his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Osbourne. Anthony, who is set to face off against Jake Paul in the Judgement Day match on Dec. 19, has made a name for himself as a heavyweight champion.

Although he keeps much of his personal life private, Anthony has previously shared photos and videos of himself and JJ bonding by spending holidays together, swimming, playing sports and participating in recreational activities. Anthony has also spoken about raising his son and how fatherhood has changed him.

“Boxing gave me belief in myself. What has changed by having my son is that now I think about the future – the pitfalls of life, what I’ve seen, how to be a better man,” he told GQ in 2018.

Here’s everything to know about Anthony Joshua’s son, Joseph “JJ” Joshua.

Joseph Joshua, whose nickname is JJ, was born in 2015

Anthony Joshua with his father and his son JJ in April 2018.

Anthony became a father at age 25 when he welcomed his first son, Joseph Bayley Temiloluwa Prince Joshua, according to British Boxing News.

Anthony co-parents JJ with his ex-girlfriend, Osbourne, a dance teacher and yoga instructor.

Anthony and JJ have appeared together in fashion campaigns and interviews

Anthony Joshua with his son JJ in April 2018.

Although Anthony has mostly kept his son out of the public spotlight and away from his boxing matches, he has brought him along for other unique opportunities.

In 2018, the father-son duo participated in a sweet photoshoot for GQ while they played together outside, raced on toy and real bikes and sampled pancakes. While Anthony spoke to the outlet about his career and son, JJ spent some time with Anthony’s mother, Yeta.

Three years later, Anthony and JJ partnered with Hugo Boss for their Father’s Day campaign and smiled for photos while sharing their favorite things to do with each other in a sweet video.

“As I learn how to be a better father, there’s certain things he does that make me laugh,” Anthony said in the campaign. “I pick up on little things that he’s learning from his environment and stuff, and it’s just funny watching him grow and that’s cool.”

As for his favorite thing to do with his son, Anthony mentioned that he loves “getting a little cuddle” and seeing his son learn who he is and what he likes.

“I want him to bond with me,” he added. “I want him to be able to box with me, to wrestle with me. It’s also time for him to express and find out who he is. I’m trying to build a connection where we can both explore greatness and work together.”

Meanwhile, JJ said that he loves “riding my motorbike” on the weekends with his dad.

Anthony doesn’t talk with his son about his fights

Anthony Joshua and son JJ in January 2018.

Anthony may be known as one of the best professional boxers of the moment, but he still views his career as a job and doesn’t often talk to JJ about it.

“I talk to him about confidence but I don’t really talk to him about my career and stuff, like, ‘Son, let me tell you about the jab I threw today in the gym. I was slipping this,’ ” Anthony said ahead of his match with Paul in December 2025, per Great Britain News.

He added, “He’d be like, ‘Shut up, Dad.’ You know what I’m saying? I don’t really bother him with that talk but I’m sure he knows.”

When asked if he thought JJ knew who Paul was, he said that he might know him from other areas of Paul’s career, but he hasn’t spoken to JJ about their fight.

“I’m sure he knows who Jake is but I don’t really take boxing home,” Anthony said. “If I’m honest with you, he hasn’t spoken about a fight, I haven’t actually spoken to him about a fight. We talk about maths, the purpose of life.”

Anthony continued, “And even now I’m fighting Jake Paul, he hasn’t brought up the conversation because I’ve never taken boxing past the front door if I’m honest.”

He doesn’t want JJ to follow in his boxing footsteps

Anthony Joshua and his son JJ in June 2020.

In addition to not extensively talking about his career, Anthony has also expressed that he doesn’t have any interest in JJ becoming a boxer like him.

“No. It’s too hard. It’s a dangerous sport. I want my son to be the best man that he can be, but I don’t want him to be compared to me,” Anthony explained to GQ. “You’re not going to be a boxing star without going through heaps of pain.”

Anthony pointed out that he got his “killer instinct” from his own father, but he is able to “handle it, control it and [know] when to use it.”

“And that’s why I think maybe JJ won’t be able to box, because when you come from a less violent background, do you have that instinct?” Anthony explained. “JJ has the bloodline but will he be the strongest in the pack? That’s what people will wonder and I would wonder that too and probably wouldn’t want him to do it.”

Anthony reiterated that sentiment in 2024 during a BBC Radio interview when he said that he “always kept boxing out” of his family and tells JJ to “do the best you can do.”

“If I was to choose [a career] for him, I would ask him to probably look at accountancy because I think it’s good to understand numbers,” he shared.