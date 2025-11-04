All’s Fair Cast: A Who’s Who that Won’t Settle for Less

Meet the ensemble cast of the powerful, female-led legal drama that’s sure to be your next streaming obsession.

Prepare your Watchlist. Kim Kardashian leads a new cast of stars in All’s Fair, the new courtroom drama from creator Ryan Murphy. The series, arriving November 4, teases high-profile breakups, scandals, and alliances that turn faster than a legal ruling. Check out our sneak-peak dossier for insight into key characters arriving on your screens very soon. Available on Hulu and with Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.*

Kim Kardashian

as Allura Grant

All’s Fair, Hulu, Disney+

About the Character

A determined lawyer with a deep sense of justice, Allura is the heart of the firm, leading with vision, empathy, and unflinching ambition.

Where You’ve Seen Her Before

Kim entered horror territory with American Horror Story: Delicate (Hulu) and remains a cultural phenomenon on The Kardashians (Hulu).

Naomi Watts

as Liberty Ronson

All’s Fair, Hulu, Disney+

About the Character

Having opened the firm with Allura, Liberty’s commitment to empowering women is matched by her biting humor and relentless drive.

Where You’ve Seen Her Before

Naomi Watts portrayed Babe Paley in FX’s FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (Hulu), faced suburban paranoia in The Watcher, and delivered a breakout performance in Mulholland Drive.

Niecy Nash-Betts

as Emerald Greene

All’s Fair, Hulu, Disney+

About the Character

A former LA cop turned investigator, Emerald is the firm’s no-nonsense, street-smart partner who’s deeply devoted to her family.

Where You’ve Seen Her Before

Niecy Nash-Betts starred as Glenda Cleveland in DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and brought sharp comedy to Getting On.

Glenn Close

as Dina Standish

All’s Fair, Hulu, Disney+

About the Character

The guru of the legal world, Dina is a mentor to the women at the office, balancing grace with sharp wit and a strong attitude.

Where You’ve Seen Her Before

Glenn Close redefined legal ruthlessness in FX’s Damages (Hulu), garnered plaudits for The Wife, and immortalized a villainous icon as Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmatians .

Teyana Taylor

as Milan

All’s Fair, Hulu, Disney+

About the Character

A bright, dedicated aspiring lawyer, Milan is hungry for success, working tirelessly to make her mark under Allura’s wing.

Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Teyana Taylor delivered an emotional performance as the lead in A Thousand and One.

Sarah Paulson

as Carrington “Carr” Lane

All’s Fair, Hulu, Disney+

About the Character

Driven to a fault, Carr is a brilliant, abrasive lawyer whose intensity often overshadows her relationships.

Where You’ve Seen Her Before

Sarah Paulson transformed real-life prosecutor Marcia Clark in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Hulu) and juggled many roles in American Horror Story (Hulu).

