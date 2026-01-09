Amanda Seyfried recreates ‘All My Children’ onscreen kiss with Michael B. Jordan

Amanda Seyfried and Michael B. Jordan are bringing it back to their first kiss more than 20 years ago.

The two actors starred together on All My Children in the early aughts, resulting in what was Seyfried’s first onscreen kiss. And on Saturday, they reunited on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and recreated that smooch.

Seyfried noticed Jordan as he was being interviewed by USA Today, and she smiled and made kissing noises in his direction until he noticed. He then turned to her and kissed her on the cheek and hugged her. They both congratulated each other and hugged again, while Jordan shared his love for Seyfried in front of the reporters.

“I love this girl!” he said.

Watch their sweet reunion in the video below:

Seyfried recently opened up about how Jordan was her first onscreen kiss when they worked together on the daytime soap playing young love interests.

“He was Reggie and I was Joni on All My Children,” Seyfried said in an interview with W Magazine published on Wednesday. “Our characters met, and we had feelings for each other.”

Seyfried starred on the soap from 2002-2003, and Jordan joined the series in 2003 after his breakout role on The Wire. Jordan played Reggie on the daytime soap until 2006.

“We were so young. I think he was 15, and I was 16 or 17,” Seyfried said. “Michael was always really good. It’s interesting to think back that long ago and to see that we’re both still as passionate as ever about what we do as actors. I like that trajectory.”

‘All My Children’ cast including Amanda Seyfried and Michael B. Jordan.

Virginia Sherwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty



Seyfried and Jordan are both awards contenders this season for their recent films: Seyfried’s The Testament of Ann Lee and Jordan’s double-duty roles in Sinners.

Jordan’s role on All My Children was originally played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who was fired after just one week on set after criticizing Reggie’s character arc for playing into racial stereotypes (Jordan and Boseman would later go on to star together in 2018’s Black Panther).

“It’s one of those things where you get a role, and you don’t really know,” Boseman said in 2019. “When I got it, I was like, ‘This is not part of my manifesto. This is not part of what I want to do. How can I make it work?’ Because with a soap opera, you don’t know the full scope of what’s gonna happen — you don’t know where they’re gonna take the character, because they don’t always know where the character is going. And because of that, there’s possibly room for me to adjust this and change it and make it so it’s stereotypical on the page but not on the screen.”

Jordan also called out the stereotypical nature of Reggie in a 2015 interview with GQ: “No dad, no mom, a f—ing stereotypical black role in a soap opera. And I saw the stereotype, so moving forward I was like, ‘Nah, those are the roles I don’t want to play.'”

Boseman remembered how he “just couldn’t do it,” referring to playing the role without voicing his concerns.

“I had to voice my opinions and put my stamp on it,” he said. “And the good thing about it was, it changed it a little bit for him.”

It seemed as if the producers took some of Boseman’s comments to heart, because Jordan acknowledged how different the character of Reggie seemed on the page from what Boseman described.

“I’m younger than Chad, and I was coming into All My Children fresh off The Wire — wide open, still learning,” Jordan said. “I was playing this role not knowing that a lot of the things I was going through were because of what he’d already done for me.”