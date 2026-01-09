Gigi Hadid Looks Totally Unrecognizable with New Dark Hair Color

NEED TO KNOW Gigi Hadid has debuted her boldest hairstyle yet

The supermodel’s new black hair made its Instagram debut courtesy of her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos

Hadid has previously experimented with shades of blonde and even a red hue, but has never transformed her hair into this daring of a style

Gigi Hadid is breaking free.

Whether her hair is honey or platinum, the supermodel’s most recognizable look has been her blonde tresses. But recently, she, with the help of her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, made the bold move to test the waters on her darkest color yet.

In an Instagram post shared by Giannetos on Jan. 8, the Guest in Residence founder, 30, can be seen rocking a jet black hair color — or as the pro called it “Matte Black” — on a refreshed chin-length bob. It appears as though Hadid’s hairstyle was done for a Maybelline shoot, and it’s unclear if the look is permanent.

Hadid was last seen blonde in December when she was photographed on the set of a Super Bowl ad in New York City.

The last time Hadid changed up her appearance was early 2025. After several months of sporting a darker blonde hue, the mom of one surprised everyone with a silver-sheened bob at the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre event.

The transformation was so good that the truth of it being done with a wig didn’t come out until a month later, when Hadid appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said that “everyone was freaking out” over the look.

Making a permanent drastic change is something Hadid has done too. Remember, in 2021, she made the shocking move to show off her fiery red locks at the Met Gala. Months before, Allure reported that Hadid’s color was inspired by The Queen’s Gambit and spoke with her hairstylist at the time, Panos Papandrianos about the details. “We went for a light ginger with a hint of cinnamon,” the colorist told the outlet. “It looks great with her complexion and it’s a fresh take on red.”

In recent months, Hadid has been recognizable by her long bob and rich warm blonde hair color. That’s because she’s been seen out and about with boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, and best pal, Taylor Swift.

Before Christmas, Hadid and Copper enjoyed a date at the matinee showing of Broadway’s Waiting for Godot, dressing casually but smart for their rare outing. In November, she and Swift were spotted in coordinating autumnal looks while leaving Zero Bond in N.Y.C.