Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals Seen on TODAY up to 63% Off

We’re nearing the end of the biggest sales week we’ve seen so far this year, and the team at Shop TODAY has been clocked in, covering all of the major retailers’ deals across categories. Through the weekend, consider our eyes glued to our monitors for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which officially kicked off on March 25.

To help you navigate the sale’s thousands of deals, we meticulously combed through all of them early — and even secured exclusive codes to ramp up the savings on a few of our favorites. Now that the sale is in full swing, we’ve tapped Shop TODAY contributor Chassie Post to share some of the very best deals you can shop, scoring steep discounts (all of which are under $50!).

If we’ve learned anything in our years of experience covering Amazon’s sales, it’s that the hottest deals tend to go quickly. So if you see something you want, don’t delay. Keep scrolling to shop our selection of top deals, including those seen on TODAY.

Amazon Big Spring Sale deals seen on TODAY

Exclusive deal This product offers a dewy, natural look alongside SPF 46 skin protection. Shades: 2 | Size: 1.7 oz | Sun protection: SPF 46 | Key ingredients: Niacinamide, vitamin E, sodium hyaluronate, iron oxides

This bestseller is a moisturizer, lightweight foundation and SPF all in one. It has a universally sheer tint that Post says “self-adjusts to match all skin tones,” so there won’t be any trace of that dreaded white cast some sunscreens can leave. It comes in dewy and matte finish options. Plus, it’s packed with anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C.

Be sure to enter our exclusive code DRMBSS26 at checkout to get an additional 10% off the dewy version.

A creme-to-powder eyeshadow stick for easy, everyday wear. Shades: 35+ | Finish types: Shimmer and matte

This Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner is an all-in-one eyeshadow stick that’s creamy and easy to blend. Just glide it on and watch it dry to a soft powder finish that’s crease-proof, waterproof, and will stay put all day, per Post. We love its built-in smudger to buff out your shadow, but you can also just use your fingers. Post says this is perfect to throw in your bag instead of bringing an entire palette when you’re on the go, and it comes in dozens of colors with a bunch of shimmer and matte options.

Plug into any existing outlet to add up to 34 inches of connectivity to your devices. Height: Extends between 22″ to 34″ | USB connections: Has both USB-A and USB-C ports

It can be a pain trying to reach an outlet that’s blocked by a piece of furniture, but we’ve got a brilliant solution. This outlet extender plugs right into your existing outlet and extends up to 34 inches, no wires or tools needed. Since it extends to stay upright, Post says you don’t have to bend over to use it like other extenders, and the plug can rotate 180 degrees, so you can use vertically or horizontally.

Exclusive deal Wipe off makeup with ease with this reusable set of soft makeup wipes. Pack count: 7 wipes | Colors: 14 | Fabric: Microfiber

Post swears this is one of her “all-time favorite beauty products.” To activate these reusable makeup remover cloths, just add water and swipe over your face, watching as they erase all your makeup: waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick and more. The travel-friendly set is made with a special patented, cloud-soft fiber you can throw in the wash after using to refresh it for the next use. You get seven cloths in this set — one for each day of the week — and they’re double-sided (one side is for makeup removal, while the other is for exfoliation).

Plus, TODAY readers can enter our promo code MUEBSS26 at checkout to score an additional 10% off.

Keep your belongings safe when you’re out and about with this messenger bag. Maximum Strap Length: 54 Inches | Colors: 5

If you’re traveling this spring, this is the bag you’ll want by your side. Originally $88, we’re getting a major deal on it right now.

“It’s basically a security system in a purse with a ton of anti-theft features,” Post explains. “It has locking zippers, slash-resistant fabric and straps and RFID-blocking pockets, keeping you protected from pickpockets and digital theft. It’s also super organized. You’ve got pockets for everything: four exterior, two expandable water bottle holders (you could even use one to hold a mini umbrella), and three interior for your phone, passport and more.”

With a 7/8 length designed to hit at the ankle, these flattering leggings are one of our top picks for spring. Sizes: XS-3XL | Inseam Lengths: 3 | Colors: 13

Post calls these athletic bottoms “throw in your bag and go” pants, because they’re ready for anything, from hiking to exploring to sightseeing or even just running around town. For women, since we could never have enough leggings, our pick is this bestselling pair, which has pockets and a flattering “tummy control” construction.

These award-winning pants impressed our testers with their many pockets, packability and comfortable, water-resistant construction. Colors: 9 | Sizes: S-3XL | Material: Polyester, Spandex

For men, these lightweight jogger-style pants are so comfortable, with a water-resistant, quick-dry fabric that has some stretch. Post says they roll up easily, take up next to no space in your bag and have five pockets.

Amazon Big Spring Sale deals seen on The 3rd Hour of TODAY

These grinders do all of the hard work for you. Material: Acrylic, Ceramic, Stainless Steel

To kick off the sale, Shop TODAY contributor Makho Ndlovu previously stopped by Studio 1A with a host of top picks to shop. Ringing up at under $10, this set grinds seasonings automatically into fine or coarse grinds, and you only need one hand to use it. The clear bottle and little LED light show you exactly how much salt or pepper you’re using, so you’ll get perfectly seasoned dishes every time.

Editor’s note: The above pick has fallen off the Big Spring Sale deal, but we found a similar option below.

Power source: AAA batteries

Exclusive deal Mince your produce with ease using this mess-free chopping device. Colors: 4 | Includes: Fine dicer, medium dicer, ribbon blade, spiral blade | Blade material: Stainless steel | Operation style: Manual

Ndlovu reports that this vegetable chopper has gone viral on social media, selling over 10,000 units in the last month alone. Associate producer Alexa Arent personally uses it and says it chops her veggies in under 30 seconds. The blades are sharp, dicing is a breeze, and the built-in catch tray keeps counters clean. When you’re done chopping, you can just pop it in the top rack of the dishwasher for hassle-free cleaning.

The best part? Not only is it on sale for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, but you can get an additional 10% off when you use the TODAY-exclusive discount code FULLBSS26 at checkout.

Keep cool in these shirts made from a sweat-wicking material. Sizes: S-3XL | Material: Polyester

Keep cool in these t-shirts designed to wick sweat and dry quickly. Sizes: S-3XL | Material: Polyester

These aren’t your average t-shirts. They’re constructed with a cooling fabric that’s designed to wick sweat, dry fast and keep you cool. According to the brand, these offer UPF 40+ protection and even employ a special innovation to keep odors at bay. They come in a pack of five, so you’ll have plenty of options between laundry days.

Shop TODAY contributor Makho Ndlovu models the Hanes Women’s Sport Cool Dry V-Neck T-Shirt. Courtesy of Makho Ndlovu

This body scrub buffs away any bumps at the surface level. Size: 8 oz | Type: Body scrub | Key ingredients: Pumice buffing beads, glycolic acid, lactic acid, bisabolol and vitamin E | Fragrance?: No

This body scrub has glycolic and lactic acid, which Ndlovu explains work to smooth and soften your skin. According to the brand, it even gets rid of those tough little bumps so your skin feels silky again. You can use it all over your body — arms, legs and even on your back. To use, just massage on wet skin, rinse, pat dry, and follow with moisturizer. The brand recommends using it once or twice per week.

This isn’t a regular ballcap — it’s quite literally a cool ball cap. Simply dunk it in cold water, or run underneath your sink for relief in hot weather. Colors: 9 | Material: Polyester

Ndlovu says this neat cap from Mission keeps your head cool while you’re out chasing the kids, playing sports or in the sun for hours. To activate its evaporative cooling magic, simply wet it, wring it out, give it a whip through the air to shake off any excess droplets and pop it on your head. This deal varies by color, with select options on sale for up to 58% off.

Shop TODAY contributor Makho Ndlovu wears the Mission Cooling UPF Performance Hat. Courtesy of Makho Ndlovu

Unwind with these soothing single-use heated eye masks, which stay warm for up to an hour, per the brand. Fragrance: Unscented

Relax and unwind with these heated eye masks, which come in a set of five. To use, simply tear open the package and enjoy as it warms to a temperature of up to 100 degrees, with up to an hour of heat in each mask.

Stay cool and stylish in hot temperatures with this durable straw hat. Sizes: Medium/Large-Large/XL | Materials: Paper, polyester

To complete your spring hat arsenal, Ndlovu also like this stylish straw hat, which comes in two sizes and a range of neutral shades. The timeless, wide-brimmed hat provides shade and UPF 80 protection, plus it’s easy to fold and pack for any travel you have coming up.

Shop TODAY contributor Makho Ndlovu rocks the Furtalk Wide Brim Panama Hat. Courtesy of Makho Ndlovu

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale tech deals

Great deal Colors: 28 | Key features: 2 card slots, magnetic hold

Whether you’re traveling or looking to carry the minimum, this magnetic wallet is made of high-quality vegan leather and features a strong grip, according to the brand. It’s designed with two card slots that can hold up to seven cards, including your ID and cash.

Upgrade your streaming experience and access free movies and TV with this device. Best for: Full HD streaming | Storage: 8 GB | Memory: 1 GB

An Amazon sale happens to be the best time to score deals on Amazon devices, including this bestselling streaming device, which is over 50% off.

Cord length: 15 feet | Outlet type: 12 AC, 3 USB-A, 1 USB-C

Keep your desk or entertainment console free from cord clutter with this tower sure protector, which neatly connects and organizes your devices. The brand even offers four cord lengths: 6.5 feet, 10 feet, 15 feet, and 16 feet.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great option for tracking workouts, stress, sleep and more. Award: Best value sleep tracker | Overall average score: 4.67/5 | Band size: Small and Large Included | Battery life: Up to 10 days | Water resistant?: Yes, up to 164 feet What we like Lightweight, minimal design

Comprehensive tracking Something to note App can be hard to navigate

Writer Emma Stessman wore the Fitbit Inspire 3 along with two other popular fitness trackers for a month straight to see how they stack up and found that this was the best overall.

“The Fitbit Inspire 3 has basically everything you could want from a fitness tracker at a more budget-friendly price than most popular models,” she said. “It does a great job at tracking all the basics, from steps to heart rate, sleep and workouts.”

Model: Kindle, 2024 | Storage: 16 GB

Another Amazon device worth grabbing during this spring sale? The editor loved Kindle.

This e-reader stores up to 16GB of books, so you can carry countless books with you at a time without adding extra bulk to your bag.

These buds are compact and easy to wear, take calls and listen to music on. Battery life: Up to 5 hours single playtime and up to 30 with charge case | Key features: Water-resistant, automatic switching between devices

Wondering if Apple AirPods are worth the hype? Our editors think so. Commerce writer Emma Stessman says this version has “impressive sound, especially for calls,” on busy city streets. Score them now for nearly 20% off.

From sending a text to paying for coffee, you can do it all with this gadget on your wrist. Size: 41 mm | Band size: Small/medium

An Apple deal at nearly 60% off? We haven’t seen a deal this good in years! At just under $300, this is the lowest this smartwatch has ever been according to CamelCamelCamel. Along with tracking workouts and sleep, the gadget allows you to talk, text and stream your music right from the watch face.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty deals

According to the brand, this washable, exfoliating glove helps prevent blackheads and ingrown hairs and helps soften rough patches. Grab it on sale while it’s only $8.

These pocket-sized makeup removers mean you don’t have to compromise on cleansing your skin while traveling. Quantity: 50-ct., 1 wipe per package

For the days you just don’t feel like doing a complete double cleanse, these makeup remover wipes come in handy to save the day. Made with gentle ingredients, they’re great for tackling waterproof mascara, pollution and sunscreen.

Gradually build a streak-free tan within a week with this body firming lotion. Size : 7.5 oz. | Shades: 2 | Key ingredients: Vitamin E, coconut oil What we like Firms skin

Provides subtle, nautral tan

Buildable Something to note Has a slight tanner smell

Get a healthy and natural glow with this buildable tanning moisturizer. When you purchase this product and spend $15, Amazon is offering shoppers a $10 credit!

Award: Best lengthening mascara | Score: 4.5/5 | Size: 0.24 fl oz | Shades: 9 | Special feature: High pigment density

This award-winning mascara provides longer and voluminous lashes. Not only is it on sale for the Big Spring Sale, but you can also earn a $10 Amazon credit when you purchase this and spend $25.

Exclusive deal USE PROMO CODE COSRXBSS26 at checkout to get an additional 10% off on top of the Big Spring Sale deal. Size: 3.38 oz. | Key ingredients: Snail secretion filtrate, betaine, butylene glycol

This derm-approved skin care serum is nearly 50% off during the sale. It’s designed to help reduce dullness and soothe dry skin, the brand says, so your face looks dewier, glowier and more hydrated.

Exclusive deal Increase volume, shine and thickness in your hair, while also preventing thinning and breakage. Size: 4 fl oz | Key ingredients: Niacin, biotin, argan oil, copper tripeptide, caffeine, rosemary tea extract

Featuring ingredients like niacin, biotin, argan oil, copper tripeptide and caffeine, this serum helps reduce hair thinning and boost volume, the brand says.

Great deal Exfoliate and hydrate your skin with these toner pads. Size: 70 pads | Key ingredients : White willow bark, citric acid and salicylic acid | Scented: Yes

We don’t often see this one go on sale so we’d say to grab it now. These exfoliating pads have over 20,000 ratings and are developed to gently exfoliate the skin, reduce the appearance of pores and improve brightness.

This popular K-Beauty moisturizer contains ceramides to hydrate and soothe dry skin. Size: 6.76 Ounces | Key Ingredient: Ceramides

Soothe and hydrate your skin after a long, dry winter with this facial moisturizer, which claims ceramides are its superstar skin care ingredient. Over 10,000 were sold in the last month alone, making this K-Beauty favorite one of the most popular picks to shop from the sale.

Colors: Six | Size: 0.17 oz

Save 20% off on these viral, tinted jelly sticks. They come in six shades and provide a perfect pop of buildable color for your cheeks and lips.

Exclusive deal USE PROMO CODE CTBSS26 at checkout to get an additional 10% off on top of the Big Spring Sale deal. Size: 0.5 ounces

Associate editor Kamari Stewart loves this moisturizer from Charlotte Tilbury and says she “will sing its praises to anyone who will listen” because of how hydrating it is. “I love that it doesn’t make my skin feel heavy or extra greasy.”

Shades: 4 | Skin type: All | Form: Powder

This Shop TODAY-loved brand is offering its bestselling palette for 15% off! The trio includes baked formulas for blush, highlighter and bronzer.

Give your skin a boost of hydration with this bestselling hyaluronic acid gel serum. Size: 1.69 ounces | Key ingredient: Hyaluronic acid

As we emerge from a tough winter, our skin is at its driest, meaning we need to up our hydration game. This top-rated hyaluronic acid serum is a smart addition to your skin care regimen, boasting a 4.6-star average rating from more than 45,000 reviews on Amazon.

Size: 6.3 oz. | Key ingredients: Charcoal and white tea powder

This former Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning dry shampoo effectively absorbs oil and odor while providing a root lift without weighing down your hair or leaving harsh residue, says the brand.

Exclusive deal Exfoliate, moisturize and strengthen your skin barrier with this soothing body scrub. Size: 6 fl oz | Key ingredients: Salt, kakadu plum seed oil, hibiscus flower acid

This product from Goop is a body polish and foaming wash all in one. It features ingredients like salt, quartz, garnet and kakadu plum seed oil to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time.

Exclusive deal These capsules are designed to minimize fine lines, reduce wrinkles and improve the density of the skin. Pack count: 30 capsules | Key ingredients: Peptides, ceramides, retinol, HPR, bisabolol, oat

This unique retinol formula comes in single-dose capsules, so you know exactly how much to use in your nightly routine. According to the brand, the combination of peptides, ceramides and retinol helps to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles as well as improve skin density.

Award: Best hair growth serum | Overall score: 4/5 | Size: 60 ml | Key ingredients: plant exosomes and biotin | Hair type: All hair types | Vegan?: Yes

Commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto leaned on this scalp serum, which is on sale for $52, to help promote growth from stress-induced hair loss. Along with a routine, she saw noticeable results within 12 weeks.

Power source: Rechargeable battery | What’s included?: Device, two activating serums, serum brush

This Mature Beauty Awards-winning microcurrent kit is a beloved skin care gadget that many of our editors say is worth the price. The device is meant to tone and lift your face, and provide noticeable results after each use.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals

Power source: Battery | Best for: Hard flooring, carpet, rugs

This lightweight, battery-powered vacuum has various attachments to target different areas of your home and keep it free of pet and human hair, dust, dirt, and more.

This vacuum has swivel steering and is great for pet owners. Colors: 3 | Size: 14.96″D x 11.4″W x 45.5″H | Weight: 13.7 lbs. | Warranty: 5-Year limited warranty

“It works great! It’s easy to use and easy to clean,” one verified shopper shared about this Shark vacuum. “I like that it swivels and gets to places my old vacuum couldn’t. The lift-away feature allows easy cleaning of couches, and it gets into the tight spots with the attachments. It’s great at picking up dog hair. I never realized my previous vacuum left so much dirt!”

Take a break and let this vacuum-mop hybrid do the heavy lifting. Key features: ZeroTangle 3.0, Instant Self-Cleaning OZMO Roller Mop, WiFi connectivity

Spring cleaning doesn’t have to mean you have to do all the cleaning! Let this nifty mop vacuum hybrid do it for you! At 50% off, it’ll take multiple chores off your plate for less.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale fashion deals

Sizes: XS – XXL | Colors: 21 | Fabric: 95% polyester, 5% spandex

It’s nearly time to store the sweaters and break out flowy tops for spring. This bestseller comes in tons of colorways, so you’ll want to stock up while it’s on sale for $15.

Sizes: XS – XXL | Colors: 40 | Fabric: 5% Finer Wool, 20% Viscose, 30% Anti-pilling Acrylic, 45% Nylon

This short-sleeve sweater top is perfect for in-between seasons. It’s a No.1 bestseller and comes in nearly 40 colorways for $20 each.

Sizes: 6 – 10 | Colors: 9

These platform shoes are a great match for your spring outfits; pair them with your favorite dresses, jeans and more.

Sizes: 24 to 32 | Colors: 4

Levi’s bestselling straight ankle jeans are currently on sale for up to 65% off, depending on which size and wash you’re shopping for. According to the brand, they’re designed with 1% elastane for a gentle stretch. However, reviewers say they run small, so you might want to size up.

Size: 18.98 x 14.48 x 2.83 inches | Colors : 2

This tote is waterproof and spacious, and includes a touchscreen phone pouch, making it a suitable bag for the beach and travel. Plus, the strap is an adorable bow for a chic touch.

Size: 8.27 x 1.38 x 4.72 inches | Fabric: Suede

Shopping for Mother’s Day? This trendy shoulder bag from Kate Spade comes in a variety of colorways and fabrics. While it’s on the smaller side, reviewers say it still holds your essentials like credit cards, ID and your phone.

This soft sweater comes in a wide range of sizes and colors. Size range: S-4X Big Tall | Colors: 12+ | Materials: 60% Cotton and 40% polyester

Transitional weather can be tough to dress for but this quarter-zip is an easy layering piece to add into any wardrobe. It comes in an array of colors and sizes up to 4X Big Tall so you can find the right one for you.

Nike’s Court Legacy shoes get a “lift” with a trendy platform. Sizes: 5 – 12 | Colors: 7

I [Garlin] recently wore these sneakers on a trip while clocking 15,000 steps a day. They provided great support and comfort while spending most of the day on my feet. Not to mention, they felt very stylish with each outfit.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale home deals

This spray in a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. Type: Spray | Size: 4 oz | Safety: Safe on most fabrics, EPA Safer Choice-certified What we like Very effective, say users Something to note Users say it has an odd smell

When compared to other popular stain treaters, one writer who tried this bestselling formula said it did a good job of removing common stains like coffee and red wine, and that it was very easy to use.

“While testing, this spray came out pretty evenly and was easy to target the exact area of the stain. All you have to do before using the spray is pre-treat each stain with a little water and then remove excess moisture,” she shared. “Then, you’re good to go in with the spray and a towel.”

Great deal These top-selling pot holder set is built to last. Colors: 19 | Materials: Silicone, cotton, polyester

This silicone pot holder set can withstand up to 500 degrees of heat, says the brand. They come in tons of colors to match different decor, and are on sale for under $10.

These batteries are said to have 12 years of shelf life and come in a set of 24 AAA batteries and 24 AA batteries. Count: 48

Stock up on household essentials during the Big Spring Sale and grab this 48-count of batteries for under $30. This pack includes AAA and AA with a 12-year shelf life, says the brand.

Save big on your spring cleaning. Includes: PowerMop, 2 mopping pad refills, cleaning solution and 2 batteries | Scent: Fresh scent | For: All hard sealed and finished surfaces

With over 42,000 ratings, the bestselling Swiffer PowerMap can be used on wood, vinyl, laminate and tile. The brand says it will leave your floors with a fresh scent for up to two hours after cleaning. For $21, the mop kit also includes two mop heads, cleaning solution and two AA batteries.

This steamer is portable and has a handheld design, making it easy to use. Colorways: 5 | Weight: 1.7 lbs | Capacity: 240 mL | Runtime: 15 minutes

Reviewers say they love this steamer for its fast heat-up and effective results. According to the brand, it can be used on chiffon silk, wool, cotton, linen and nylon.

Per the brand, this multipack of mega XL rolls is equivalent to 126 regular rolls. Ply Rating: 2-Ply

There’s nothing worse than hitting the cardboard roll and realizing you’ve entirely run out of toilet paper. This set has over 34,000 ratings on Amazon and is on sale, ensuring you always have some backup toilet paper handy.

New launch This space-saving appliance serves you a quick, fresh cup of coffee every morning. Colors: 4 | Sizes: One size | Materials: Plastic | Dimensions: 9.46 in x 9.34 in x 3.94 in | Capacity: 12 oz | Power Source: Corded electric | Coffee Type: K-cups, ground coffee, coffee pods

Keurig’s latest launch is just under four inches wide, making it suitable for small spaces and dorms. From personal experience, this small-but-mighty appliance brews a very hot cup of coffee in seconds.

Editor’s pick This air fryer earned the title of best overall after testing several functions, including air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate. Basket capacity: 6 qt | Functions: Air fry, roast, broil, frozen, reheat, dehydrate, proof, bake, keep warm | Colors: 3 | Temperature settings: Up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Material: Stainless steel

In our tests of the best air fryers, this option from Cosori came out on top. It’s currently marked down to under $90, so now is the perfect time to snag the countertop appliance that can roast, dehydrate, bake, broil, reheat and air fry all of your favorite foods.

This espresso machine includes 12 Nespresso capsules. Dimensions: 12.4 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 16.9 in (D) | Features: Removable drip tray | Coffee filter type: Capsule

Upgrade your mornings with barista-worthy espresso and save 40% off on a Nespresso coffee maker. It even includes an electric milk frother.

If you’ve been looking to try a vibration plate, consider this your sign. Weight: 27 Pounds | Dimensions: 27 x 15 x 6 Inches

Vibration plates are — literally — the biggest buzz in the health world right now, and we found a great deal if you want to give one a try. This vibration plate claims a host of wellness benefits, including lymphatic drainage, improved balance and reduced joint tension.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale food and grocery deals

Stock up on these grab-and-go snack pouches while they’re on sale. AMount: 12 pouches | What’s inside?: Cheddar Bunnies, Bunny Grahams, Cheddar Squares

With the rising price of groceries, save on snacks and more during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This variety pack of cheddar crackers and graham cookies is perfect to throw in kids’ lunch boxes or snack time.

Available in more than a dozen flavors, mix 16 ounces of water with one of these electrolyte packets to deliver hydration faster than water alone. Flavors: 18 | Size: 0.56 oz per packet | Servings: 16

Need extra help with hydration? This electrolyte packet is Shop TODAY editor-loved for its great taste. Stock up while it’s on sale for under $20.

Now’s the perfect time to restock your coffee supply. Amount: 42 K-cups | Flavors: Morning Blend, 100% Colombian, Donut Shop Blend, French Roast

Restock your coffee supply with this 42-count pack of K-Cups. You’ll get a variety of dark, medium and light roast coffee blends for 20% off.

Amount: Pack of 6 | Flavors: 13

Containing 30 grams of protein, the brand says these flavored shakes are a great option for mornings, after workouts or a midday snack. Reviewers rave about the taste and quality, too.

Frequently asked questions What are the dates for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? The retailer’s Big Spring Sale will run from March 25 to 31, 2026. Is Prime Day better than Big Spring Sale? The Big Spring Sale brings nearly a week’s worth of deals for anyone (not just Amazon Prime members) to score discounts on everything from spring cleaning must-haves to warm-weather fashion. Prime Day typically brings exclusive savings for Prime Members. What other sales are happening right now? Our editors are seeing deals at Target, Ulta and more retailers right now. Top deals include discounts on Apple, Vera Bradley, KitchenAid and more.

Meet the experts

Our team features a range of qualified experts and contributors in our broadcast segments to reveal the latest in trends, remarkable sale events and all things shopping across a variety of categories. Products were independently chosen by members of the Shop TODAY team along with Chassie Post and Makho Ndlovu.

Chassie Post is a Shop TODAY contributor, TV host and lifestyle editor. Whether she’s talking fashion and beauty or home and entertaining, Post is known nationwide for covering the latest trends with her keen eye.

is a Shop TODAY contributor, TV host and lifestyle editor. Whether she’s talking fashion and beauty or home and entertaining, Post is known nationwide for covering the latest trends with her keen eye. Makho Ndlovu is a Shop TODAY contributor and on-air expert.

Why trust Shop TODAY?

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there — including the best luxury beauty deals. We interview experts, review customer feedback, and draw on our own experience to make shopping easier for our readers.

To find the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals, we combed through hundreds of products on sale to find picks from top brands and retailers that both our readers and staffers love, including tried-and-true picks. We made sure to include a mix of top-rated items from verified shoppers, editor-loved finds, and more.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

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