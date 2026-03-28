Guajardo Injury Law Welcomes Trial Attorney Gui Vasconcelos to Growing Legal Team

Strengthening its litigation team with a globally experienced attorney dedicated to securing results for injury victims across Texas

AUSTIN, TX, March 28, 2026 /24-7PressRelease/ — Guajardo Injury Law is proud to announce the addition of accomplished trial attorney Gui Vasconcelos to its expanding team of personal injury advocates. The firm continues to build on its mission of delivering top-tier legal representation to injury victims across Texas.

Vasconcelos joins the firm with a strong background in personal injury litigation and a proven record of securing meaningful results for clients. A globally trained attorney, he brings extensive courtroom experience, multilingual communication skills, and a deep commitment to fighting for those harmed by negligence. Over the course of his career, he has handled hundreds of cases and helped recover millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for injured clients.

“Gui brings a powerful combination of litigation experience, dedication, and client-focused advocacy to our firm,” said a representative of Guajardo Injury Law. “We are excited to welcome him to the team and confident that his skills will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Vasconcelos earned advanced legal degrees and built a strong litigation foundation before continuing his legal career in the United States. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and is recognized for his commitment to professional excellence and ongoing legal development. His international background and multilingual abilities enable him to effectively serve a diverse and growing client base.

At Guajardo Injury Law, Vasconcelos will focus on representing individuals in complex personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and catastrophic injury cases. His addition enhances the firm’s ability to take on powerful insurance companies and corporations while maintaining a personalized, client-centered approach.

Guajardo Injury Law has built a reputation for aggressive advocacy and compassionate service, helping injury victims pursue justice and fair compensation during some of the most challenging times in their lives. The firm remains committed to expanding its team with talented attorneys who share its mission and values.

The addition of Vasconcelos marks another milestone in the firm’s continued growth and commitment to excellence. As the firm expands, it remains focused on delivering powerful legal representation and restoring peace of mind to those impacted by serious injuries.

Guajardo Injury Law is a Texas personal injury firm focused on helping individuals and families recover after serious and catastrophic injuries. Known as trusted Austin truck accident lawyers, the firm has extensive experience handling cases involving brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and wrongful death, combining strong legal advocacy with personalized, client-focused service to pursue maximum compensation.

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