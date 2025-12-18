America 250 plans revealed – NBC4 Washington

A state fair on the National Mall, an athletic competition calling “one young man and one young woman from each state and territory” to Washington, D.C., and “the largest fireworks display in the world” are among the Trump administration’s plans to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The U.S. will celebrate 250 years since the country was founded in 2026, and on Thursday, President Donald Trump released a video announcing several banner events and details about a UFC fight at the White House.

“When I campaigned for president, I pledged to give America the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen for America’s 250th anniversary on July 4 next year,” Trump said in a video announcing several major events. “Already, we’ve had big celebrations to commemorate the 250th birthdays of the Army, the Navy and the United States Marines, but there is much, much more to come. We’re going to have a good time.”

Trump dropped some new details about plans for a UFC fight at the White House on Flag Day, which is also his birthday. He said the world’s greatest fighters will compete in an event hosted by UFC CEO Dana White.

“It’ll be the greatest champion fighters in the world, all fighting that same night,” Trump said.

And while D.C. isn’t a state, the city is set to host a “Great American State Fair” with representation from all 50 states on the National Mall. The fair will anchor July 4 festivities as Trump reprises the “Salute to America.”

The president also mentioned his plans for a triumphal arc, saying construction would start in the “very near future,” and a statue garden featuring “American heroes.”

A national, non-partisan organization called Freedom 250 will oversee the festivities, Trump announced.

Keith Krach, a businessman and former under secretary of state, will serve as Freedom 250’s CEO.

“2026 will mark a celebration of America unlike anything we have ever done and I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to execute his vision for Freedom 250,” Krach said in the release.

What America 250 events will happen in D.C.?

Freedom 250 on Thursday announced a slate of “signature moments and national events” anchoring the American 250 celebration. Trump said more events would be announced in the future. Here’s a look at what’s planned:

Washington Monument lights

The festivities kick off on New Year’s Eve, when the Washington Monument will be lit up to mark “the start of this once-in-a-generation anniversary year.” The monument will be lit nightly through Jan. 5, 2026.

Prayer event

A National Prayer Event on the National Mall in spring will “rededicate our country as One Nation Under God. We’re not changing that. A lot of people would like to see it. It’ll never happen,” Trump said.

Memorial Day parade

On Memorial Day, the U.S. will honor fallen soldiers with the Spirit of America parade, according to a press release from Freedom 250.

UFC fight at White House

On June 14, which is Flag Day and Trump’s birthday, the White House will host a “one-of-a-kind” UFC event hosted by White, the organization’s CEO. Trump previously announced the UFC event in October.

State Fair on the National Mall

The Great American State Fair will come to the National Mall from June 25 to July 10, featuring pavilions representing all 50 states.

“You’ll never see anything like it again,” Trump said.

Fourth of July

Trump will host another “Salute to America,” like he did in his first term, on Independence Day, promising a “spectacular” military flyover, a “major” presidential address and “the largest fireworks display in the world.”

Athletic competition

The “Patriot Games” will call high school athletes for a four-day competition in the fall.

The games will feature “one young man and one young woman from each state and territory,” Trump said. “But I promise there will be no men playing in women’s sports.”

Other events for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. have been accounted by the bipartisan American250 organization and the Smithsonian.