Angelina Jolie looks unrecognizable in latest appearance

Angelina Jolie sparked a fresh wave of plastic surgery speculation after some fans claimed she looked “unrecognizable” while attending daughter Zahara Jolie‘s sorority mother-daughter luncheon, Wonderwall.comcan reveal.

The 50-year-old actress stepped out for the event in Atlanta, Georgia, and as photos and videos of her appearance flooded social media, fans were left buzzing, with some questioning why she looked so “different.”

Zahara Jolie Gave a Moving Speech About Mothers and Daughters

Dr. Rosalyn Gaston Elder/Facebook

Angelina spoke at the Pearls of Purpose Foundation lunch at Spelman College’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority on April 25, looking elegant in a long-sleeved cream dress while her blond locks fell against her shoulders.

The Maleficent star told the audience of mothers and daughters about celebrating the “very special bond” they share, calling it “One of life’s most beautiful relationships.”

“So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for allowing us this moment to share with you,” Angelina shared before handing the podium over to Zahara, 21.

‘Looks Nothing Like Her’

Some fans claimed ‘that’s not Angelina’ after seeing video of the star attending the event. Dr. Rosalyn Gaston Elder/Facebook

One particular video of an attendee speaking with Jolie and thanking her for being an adoptive mom appeared to have a heavy filter, causing alarmed responses from viewers on X.

“Is that even her? Like a cross between her and Natalie Portman,” one user claimed.

“Bro, that is not Angelina,” a second person wrote, including side-by-side photos of the star several years ago and a still frame from the video.

“Idk, I’ve seen this happen a lot. (The eye thing) I think she got a facial nerve accidentally hit with Botox. It does fade away. The question is, WHY would you make a public appearance?” a third person huffed.

“Looks nothing like her,” a fourth person commented, while a fifth proclaimed, “I legit thought that was one of those new humanoid dolls them nerds are lined up to buy for whatever reason. Why is her skin so THAT?”

More Cosmetic Work Speculation

Angelina Jolie has been the subject of plasic surgery speculation several times in 2026.MEGA

This marks the second time in recent months that fans have claimed something seemed “off” about Angelina’s appearance, with similar online chatter erupting after she stepped out at a Tom Ford beauty event in Shanghai, China, back in March.

For her part, the For Those Who Wish Me Dead star has not gone on the record when it comes to cosmetic work.

She once insisted she was all natural, hinting in a 2010 interview that plastic surgery wasn’t in her plans, declaring, “I haven’t had anything done, and I don’t think I will.”

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Share a ‘Unique, Almost Kindred, Relationship’

Real Housewife Gizelle Bryant shared a mother-daughter sorority lunch snapshot that also showed Angelia Jolie and Zahara.@gizellebryant/Instagram

Zahara’s speech, with her proud mom looking on, was so moving as she described trying to find the right words to capture the mother-daughter bond.

Also in the audience was Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant and her daughter, Angel, who is Zahara’s sorority sister.

“When asked to speak with you all today on the value of mother-daughter relationships, it felt challenging to find the words,” the psychology major began. “Not challenging because I don’t value it, but because my mom and I have a unique, almost kindred, relationship that can be hard to put into words.”

“She’s the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman whom I get to call my mom,” said Zahara of her mom, who adopted her from Ethiopia at six months old.

The sorority VP ended her speech, revealing, “I think back to a quote I saw years ago that said, ‘I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me,’” then turned to Angelina and sweetly said, “Thank you, Mom.”