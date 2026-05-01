“Shriek” Peek at Disney Halloween Merchandise Materializing This Year

Happy Halfway to Halloween! The spells have been cast, the tarot cards have been drawn, and the cauldrons have begun to bubble as we celebrate the fiendish fan holiday here on Disney Parks Blog.

And today, we’ve got quite a treat (no tricks) for you, with an exclusive shriek peek at Halloween merchandise collections from DisneyStore.com, so many spook-tacular brands, and Disney Parks (including collections available at Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party and Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party). Items like jewelry, tote bags, sweatshirts, and headwear will have you looking hauntingly stylish, while toys, books, and games are guaranteed to get you into the spirit of the season.

Let’s uncover the ghoulish goodies you’ll be able to find as Halloween time draws closer… if you dare.

Explore 2026 Halloween Merchandise

Halloween Collections from Disney Store and Disney Parks

Our friends at Disney Store have conjured up quite the collection of merchandise for spooky season, defined by orange and black hues, classic characters, and festive fall imagery. Find these items later this year at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, with select pieces available on DisneyStore.com.

Start building the base of your fall ‘fit with the Women’s Halloween Tee, or slip into the Men’s PJ Pants for those cozy evenings at home watching scary movies in front of the fire. If you’re planning for a nighttime activity with some thrills and chills, be sure to bring an extra layer like the “Happy Halloween” Women’s Crewneck, Halloween Zip Up Hoodie, Headless Horseman Hoodie, or Hockey Jersey.

A Disney day is always defined by your accessories, and the Halloween Ear Headband or Black Bat Ear Headband would be my top choice. Take the customizable route by making a Create-Your-Own Headband featuring mini plush of a bat along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in pumpkin form, or perhaps a Spider Web Baseball Hat is more your vibe.

To top off your look or go for a more subtle style, there are lots of accessories to add to your cart (and coven).

The Bat Ear Hat Earrings and Mickey Mouse Halloween Wreath Earrings are absolutely adorable, and would pair perfectly with pieces like the Spiderweb Purple Bow Necklace or Halloween Slap Bracelet. You can even snag a “Happy Halloween” tote (purchase with purchase item) featuring Mickey & Friends, perfect for storing your purchases (and lots of sweet treats, of course).

Another favorite item of mine? The Haunted Mansion Tightrope Walker Plush, showcasing Sally Slater! If you don’t recognize her or know all of the Haunted Mansion lore, be sure to look extra carefully at your sinister surroundings in the stretching room next time you stop by. Joining her will be a Vampire Stitch Plush, which has the mischievous Experiment 626 gearing up for a creepy costume party.

Lots of these pieces will have the Disneyland or Walt Disney World logo depending on location, so you can pick the resort you want to represent on all your autumnal adventures.

Oogie Boogie Bash Merchandise

Well, well, well, what have we here? It’s never too early to start getting excited for Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, the separately ticketed, after-hours event at Disney California Adventure Park, and we’ve got a preview for you of some merchandise that can be found during 2026 parties.

The color palette primarily uses purple, green, and black to illustrate the iconic villain Oogie Boogie alongside other beloved characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, and the Mayor from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Pullover Hoodie may be my favorite piece, with a neon patterned lining, green stitching, and the star of the show Oogie Boogie standing tall on the front. You’ll also find the event logo and year, making this a perfect cozy keepsake.

And for a short sleeve option, the Adult Tee is an eerie event essential that anyone should have on hand as you gather your boo crew, greet characters, and grab candy for an epic Oogie Boogie Bash.

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Merchandise

Let’s hop on our broomsticks and fly on over to Walt Disney World, where this year’s Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Parties at Magic Kingdom are shaping up to be a spellbinding spectacle. Those attending one of the after-hours events will be able to head home with apparel, accessories, and other keepsakes that will have you looking bold and bewitching.

You can find artwork on the front and back of these double-sided designs, which include the Crewneck Sweatshirt and Adult Tees. The gray, black, and orange color palette feels traditional and classic, showing characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the Headless Horseman celebrating Halloween time.

For accessories, you can easily throw on a Baseball Cap as a festive finishing touch. But the standout item for me, and I’m guessing for many others out there who love a bag charm, is the Mickey Mouse Vampire Plush Keychain – this is certainly going to be a smash hit.

Even more chilling collectibles can be found to commemorate your night, like the Novelty Mug (with a lid to keep your beverages and brews extra secure), Castle Ornament, and Magnet Frame.

Halloween Toys, Collectibles, Books, and More

Brands including Funko, LEGO, Joffrey’s, and RockLove have put together a preview of pumpkin-perfect picks that you can purchase now to start preparing for Halloween. Let’s take a look at some spirited selections, including jewelry, books, toys, and more.

Disney Villains Trio Coffee Collection from Joffrey’s

Brew up some morning magic with the Disney Villains Trio Coffee Collection from Joffrey’s. The festive-flavored coffees inside include Disney Have A Bite Brew (a caramel apple treat), Disney Sea Witch (with delectable dark chocolate and caramelized sugar), and Disney Dragon Roast Brew (a nutty vanilla vibe).

Sally’s Flowerpot from LEGO

Inspired by Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this flowerpot set will spark play and serve as a great way to start decorating your space for spooky season. The flowerpot (with blooms that match Sally’s iconic dress) may look unassuming from the outside, but opens to reveal a kitchen where Sally can craft her potions.

Disney ILY Deluxe Fashion Dolls from Jakks Pacific

For the fashion-forward fans in your life, these Disney ILY Deluxe Dolls are a must-have item. With details inspired by unforgettable villains Maleficent and Oogie Boogie, the dolls highlight trending styles and frightfully fabulous statement pieces. I, too, would be happy to wear a hoodie with Maleficent’s menacing horns or sling a Jack Skellington bag over my shoulder.

Disney Villains Maleficent & Hades Special Edition Set from Little People Collector

This special edition set celebrates supreme Disney Villains Maleficent and Hades in signature Little People style. The decorative window box package is adorned with elements inspired by Disney Animation Studios’ Sleeping Beauty and Hercules, making it a delightfully devilish collectible to display on your desk or shelves.

Funko Pop! figures are a fan-favorite way to display your Disney fandom, and these four all have a frightful twist perfect for Halloween. I especially like the aesthetic of the Deluxe Stained Glass Villains series, which includes Maleficent and Aurora, the Evil Queen and Snow White, and Ursula and Ariel.

An even more spine-tingling selection from Funko is their newly-released collection inspired by 20th Century Studios’ Alien. Display your love for Ripley, the original heroine of the franchise, or keep the extraterrestrial threat contained with the sinister Chestburster suspended in a specimen tube.

Predator Collection from RockLove

Add a bit of extra fearsome flair to your ‘fit with these Predator-inspired pieces from RockLove. The collection includes a ring, bracelet, earrings, and necklace with silver detailing and carefully sculpted features showing symbols and characters from the Predator franchise.

Disney Mystery Coloring: Disney Villains

Coloring books are an amazing activity for all ages, and this book helps you bring some of your favorite Disney Villains to life on paper. The twist? The character featured on each page is a mystery until you color them in, with over 100 illustrations that you can add your own style to.

Shadow Over the Pumpkin Queen

The beloved world of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas expands in the newest novel from the bestselling Pumpkin Queen series. Sally’s next adventure takes her beyond Halloween Town, where new realms, new allies, and new dangers await.

Agatha Harkness: Fall of the Coven

Agatha Harkness finds herself far from her familiar world in this charming young adult, coming-of-age adventure. When magic, mystery, and modern-day surprises collide, Agatha must navigate an unexpected new setting while discovering friendship, courage, and what it truly means to belong.

Intrigued? Our friends at Random House have provided an exclusive excerpt from the book to give you a sneak peek into this spell-tactular story before it hits shelves on May 5.

Agatha Harkness: Fall of the Coven Excerpt: Time to play hide-and-seek.

With a flick of my hand, I conjure the door to the little room holding the garments to open wide, enchanting all the clothes to move aside so I can inspect the nooks and crannies at the back . . . but there’s nothing.

“Come out, come out,” I murmur.

I will the lids off boxes, I levitate some sort of soft carrying case and turn it upside down, but the only thing that falls out is a flat object with bristles on the end. Frustrated, I enchant another door to swing open . . . except inside this door is an exceptionally clean room containing a basin, a tub for bathing, and an indoor privy. I draw in a breath. I can’t even believe what I’m looking at. I’ve had to suffer way too many centuries using outdoor bathroom facilities. Oh, the spells I’ve tried to cast to fix the problem—but nothing’s worked. This? It’s . . . magnificent.

I turn back to the room and, just by narrowing my eyes, enchant the covers off both beds, whip open the drawers of the desk, even pull down the grate built into the wall, sucking everything out from inside in hopes of finding the ancient book. There’s dust, some stray socks, some kind of writing utensil. I whip open a drawer to an end table—one drawer is stuffed with things, but another is bare. There’s writing on the wood on the inside of the drawer, however—someone has scrawled something in black ink. I move closer to check it out.

Darkness is among us.

What does that mean?

A clink sounds behind me, and I freeze. Another door at the far end of the room creaks open. I swing back to the messy room and, with a blink, return everything to order. Then I brace myself, expecting to see Martha with the fluttering enchanted bat clutched to her chest. I flick through my catalog of spells I can cast on her to make sure she hands it over immediately. I could turn her into a piece of furniture. I could melt away her hands. I could enchant her into telling me exactly who she is and why she’s done this. I’ll overpower her for sure. She isn’t stronger than I am. I refuse to believe that.

Only, the young woman who walks through the door doesn’t have Martha’s long, icy-blond hair but reddish-brown curls to her shoulders. Her eyes are brown, her skin is pink and rosy instead of pale, and she doesn’t look wild, hungry, and conniving but contented and pretty much the healthiest-looking human I’ve ever seen.

She stops short when she sees me, and I’m at a crossroads. Do I use my powers to zap her to the ground? Do I run?

But then she speaks.

“Oh, hey!” she cries. “You must be my new roommate!”