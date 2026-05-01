La Brea: Cast, Plot, Where to Stream

On a normal morning drive to drop her kids off at school, a woman and her two teens get caught in a massive sinkhole that opens up in the middle of a busy Los Angeles neighborhood. Mother and son fall into the abyss only to wake up in a dangerous ancient world surrounded by other survivors. The daughter narrowly escapes and is reunited with her father, who has a mysterious connection to the other side. Created by David Appelbaum (NCIS: New Orleans), La Brea stars Eoin Macken, Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, and Jack Martin. The full series is now streaming on Netflix. Keep reading to find out more about the sci-fi thriller.

When will La Brea be released?

Stream the entire series now.

Who’s in the cast of La Brea?

Eoin Macken ( Ransom Canyon ) as Gavin Harris

) as Gavin Harris Natalie Zea ( The Following ) as Eve Harris

) as Eve Harris Chiké Okonkwo ( Being Mary Jane ) as Ty Coleman

) as Ty Coleman Zyra Gorecki ( Chicago Fire ) as Izzy Harris

) as Izzy Harris Rohan Mirchandaney ( Mystery Road ) as Scott Israni

) as Scott Israni Lily Santiago ( Untamed ) as Veronica Castillo

) as Veronica Castillo Jon Seda ( Chicago P.D. ) as Sam Velez

) as Sam Velez Josh McKenzie ( The New Legends of Monkey ) as Lucas Hayes

) as Lucas Hayes Jack Martin ( The Rookie ) as Josh Harris

) as Josh Harris Veronica St. Clair ( 13 Reasons Why ) as Riley Velez

) as Riley Velez Nicholas Gonzalez ( Narcos ) as Levi Delgado

) as Levi Delgado Damien Fotiou ( Neighbours ) as Judah

) as Judah Tonantzin Carmelo ( Animal Kingdom ) as Paara

) as Paara Michelle Vergara Moore ( High Maintenance ) as Ella Jones

) as Ella Jones Karina Logue (Resident Alien) as Marybeth Hayes

What happens in La Brea?

When a massive sinkhole opens up at the La Brea tar pits, hundreds of Angelenos on their morning commute are swept into the void. Among them are Eve Harris (Zea) and her son, Josh (Martin). They expect to die when they fall over the edge of the hole, only to wake up completely unharmed in an unrecognizable world. Unnerved by all the impossibilities that surround them — no cell signal, a mysterious green light in the sky, and a complete lack of civilization — they make their way toward other survivors to figure out what’s going on. But before they can start to solve the mystery of where they are, the denizens of this strange new world must band together to survive the dangers lurking in the shadows. Between vicious animal predators, mysterious structures in the forest, and finding sustenance and first aid, the group has their work cut out for them.

Back in the world they fell from, Eve’s daughter, Izzy (Gorecki), who escaped the catastrophe thanks to her mom’s sacrifice, reunites with her troubled ex-Air Force pilot father, Gavin (Macken). As the two grieve together, Gavin starts to have visions of Eve and Josh on the other side of the sinkhole and becomes convinced they’re alive. When Gavin starts to obsess over how to convince the US military to helm a rescue operation, Izzy begins to worry about her dad’s sanity. Will the Harris family ever reunite? Or are they now doomed to live life worlds apart?