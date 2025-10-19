Angelina Jolie’s Gigantic Back Tattoos Seen as Star Wears Backless Dress: Photos

NEED TO KNOW Angelina Jolie showed off her gigantic back tattoos on Oct. 18

The actress’ ink commanded attention as she attended the red carpet premiere for her new film Couture in Italy

Jolie’s large tiger tattoo and the ones she has for the Buddhist blessings for peace, love and a prosperous life could be seen

Angelina Jolie is showing some skin — and ink!

The actress, 50, attended the red carpet premiere for her new film Couture in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Jolie wore a caped backless gown, which showed off her gigantic back tattoos, some of which include a large tiger and the Buddhist blessings for peace, love and a prosperous life.

She accessorized her look for the event held at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica with black heels and matching stockings.

Angelina Jolie at the ‘Couture’ film premiere in Italy on Oct. 18.

Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty



Jolie plays a mother and filmmaker who’s working on a Paris Fashion Week runway film while getting divorced and learning of a breast cancer diagnosis in Couture.

Working on writer-director Alice Winocour’s movie hit close to home for the Oscar winner, who underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2013 because she carried the BRCA1 gene. (Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died of ovarian and breast cancer in 2007, and her aunt and grandmother also died of the disease.)

Jolie told Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival in September that she knew signing on to the film would “bring up many personal things.”

“But I have always found the heaviest films tend to have the most loving sets. There’s something quite comforting about having real conversations and having real feelings with a shared community,” the star continued. “It was quite healing in many ways because you look at the other faces of the people on the set, because one in three people have cancer, and most everybody’s been in a hospital room with somebody they’ve loved. Everybody on set has lost someone they’ve loved.”

Angelina Jolie at the ‘Couture’ film premiere in Italy on Oct. 18.

Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty



Jolie had another big fashion moment while promoting Couture at TIFF last month. At the time, she stepped out on a red carpet in a leggy ensemble, reminiscent of one worn during her memorable appearance at the 2012 Oscars.

Wearing a floor-length brown double-breasted coat featuring buttons that stopped at her waist, the attire created a sultry thigh-high slit that allowed Jolie’s leg to peek through.

The mother of six wore a similar leg-baring look at the 84th Annual Academy Awards — a black Atelier Versace gown with a dramatic slit. She posed with her leg stretched out in now-viral photos.

Couture does not yet have a release date.