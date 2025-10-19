2025 Columbus Marathon: Here’s what to know ahead of the race

Each year, thousands of athletes gather in Columbus to raise money for the children helped by Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is back for its 45th year.

The three-day event runs Friday, Oct. 17, to Sunday, Oct. 19.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 Columbus Marathon & Half Marathon:

Schedule of Events

Health & Fitness Expo (noon to 7 p.m.) – Hall D of the Greater Columbus Convention Center (400 N. High St.)

Health & Fitness Expo (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Hall D of the Greater Columbus Convention Center

Jesse Owens 5K and 1 Mile – North Bank Park (311 W. Long St.)

Both races begin at 9 a.m.

Kids’ Run – McFerson Commons Park (218 West St.)

Multiple kids races starting at 12:30 p.m.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & Half Marathon

• 7:25 a.m. Wheelchair Division start

• 7:30 a.m. Marathon & 1/2 Marathon start

Race Routes









Road Closures

9 a.m.: Long Street closed and Hocking Street to Neil Avenue closed until 6 p.m. Sunday — except 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew fan arrivals

11:59 p.m.: Spring Street between West Street and Neil Avenue closed until 6 p.m. Sunday

11:59 p.m.: Hanover and Cozzins streets closed except to local traffic until 6 p.m. Sunday

11:59 p.m.: West Street from Nationwide to Marconi and John McConnell from New Public Way to Spring Street closed until Sunday at 6 p.m.

11:59 p.m.: Spring Street from Neil Avenue to Hocking Street closed until 6 p.m. Sunday

11:59 p.m.: Neil Avenue south from Nationwide Boulevard goes down to one lane for condo traffic only until 6 p.m. Sunday

7:30 a.m.: Starting at the start line on Long Street and for the 26.2 miles of the marathon course and the 13.1 miles of the 1/2 marathon course, roads subject to partial or full closure based upon the expected arrival times of the first and last athlete

6 p.m.: Spring Street, Long Street and Neil Avenue open back up to traffic

Parking

There are a variety of garages that are in close proximity to the Start/Finish line, and you may view a map or purchase parking in advance of race day. Please click HERE for more information.

COTA Reroutes

On Sunday, Oct. 19, about 17 Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) transit lines will be rerouted throughout the morning and early afternoon. Lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 22, 31, 102, CMAX and Zoo Bus will be impacted.

Nearly all downtown transit stops will be closed beginning at 5:00 a.m. Sunday. More than 800 transit stops will be closed at some point Sunday in downtown Columbus, German Village, Bexley, North Bank, Arena District, Short North, Victorian Village, The Ohio State University, Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington.

Downtown transit transfer points will be located at Spring and Long streets near the intersection of North Fourth Street. Additional COTA Transportation Street Supervisors will be on duty during the marathon to assist customers.

All reroutes will end in mid-afternoon Sunday, following the conclusion of the marathon.