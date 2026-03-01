Annapolis Film Festival Unveils 2026 Lineup; Paul Rudd And Nick Jonas Film Power Ballad Set For Opening Night

The Annapolis Film Festival has announced its full main slate for 2026, with the 4-day festival scheduled for March 26–29, 2026, in downtown Annapolis. Organizers said the program will feature narrative and documentary features, along with short films from around the world, with screenings and events spread across multiple venues.

“This may be the best slate yet!” said Derek Horne, Director of Programming. “We’re bringing audiences an extraordinary mix of powerful storytelling, major festival favorites, breakthrough filmmakers, and unforgettable performances. It’s a lineup that truly reflects the energy, diversity, and cinematic excellence that defines the Annapolis Film Festival.”

Opening Night Film: Power Ballad

Opening night will feature Power Ballad, a new Lionsgate film from writer-director John Carney. The musical comedy stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas and centers on a wedding singer whose song is turned into a hit by a fading boy-band star.

“We are so thrilled to kick off this year’s festival with a feel-good, music-driven film like Power Ballad, which really fits our vibe,” say Festival Directors & Cofounders Patti White and Lee Anderson.

Opening night will also include a pre-reception for select passholders and a red carpet, followed by an after-party for pass and ticket holders at the top of Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Closing Night Film: Run Amok

The festival will close Sunday with Run Amok, which premiered at Sundance, followed by the festival’s Best of Fest celebration featuring audience and juried awards, along with replays of audience favorites.

Screenings, Venues, And Festival Experiences

Festival screenings and events will take place throughout Annapolis, including Maryland Hall, St. John’s College, Asbury United Methodist Church, and venues in the Historic Arts District. Additional programming will be highlighted as well, such as filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, Coffee Talks at Rams Head On Stage, student programs, and late-night events.

The 2026 theme is “The Heartbeat of Film,” which organizers said reflects the festival’s focus on connecting filmmakers and audiences through screenings and conversation.

Programming Highlights And Showcases

The 2026 slate includes more than 70 films, along with curated showcases and spotlight screenings. Programming highlights include themed experiences and showcases such as The Black Experience, The Faith Experience, the Environmental Showcase, The Latine Experience, the Sailing Showcase, and The Jewish Experience, along with special guest appearances and Q&As tied to select screenings.

Tickets And Passes

Festival passes are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, at annapolisfilmfestival.com.

