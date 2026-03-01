Brad Holmes responds to David Montgomery trade rumors with Lions

Updated Feb. 24, 2026, 4:43 p.m. ET

INDIANAPOLIS – The Detroit Lions want David Montgomery to be a part of their running back rotation in 2026, but general manager Brad Holmes indicated at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday, Feb. 24, that decision is not entirely their call.

“We’d love to have him,” Holmes said. “Kind of want to put last year in the rearview and just move forward. But obviously, a player has to want to be at a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid and we’ll just kind of see how it goes.”

Montgomery was unhappy with his reduced role last season, when he served as the Lions’ clear No. 2 running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs and posted career-lows in rushing yards (716), attempts (158), total offensive touches (182) and yards from scrimmage (908 yards).

Montgomery, who spoke carefully about his future during appearances at the Super Bowl, is set to make a base salary of $5.49 million this fall in the first year of a two-year, $18.25 million extension he signed in October of 2024. His contract includes $1.75 million guaranteed in 2026.

He did not top 10 carries once in the final eight games last season.

Holmes said he has had “healthy dialogue” with Montgomery’s agent about the running back’s future but declined to share details of those talks.

“Those are conversations that I’ll keep in house,” Holmes said.

Lions coach Dan Campbell, who nearly got emotional when talking about his inability to find Montgomery more carries during the season – Gibbs led the Lions with 320 offensive touches, 1,839 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns in 2025 after splitting the running back workload with Montgomery from 2023-24 – said he talked with Montgomery at the end of the season but has given him his space this offseason.

“But certainly he knows how I feel,” Campbell said, adding that new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing “loves” Montgomery, too. “I mean, who wouldn’t? This guy, he’s a heck of a back. And so we’ll just, we’ll see where everything’s at. Certainly there’s been healthy conversations. I’m sure Brad told you guys, probably mentioned that. David’s a pro, so we’ll figure this out.”

