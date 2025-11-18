Anthony Edwards takes blame for Timberwolves’ loss to Nuggets

Anthony Edwards had a pretty simple explanation for what happened in the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves’ loss to the Nuggets on Saturday night at Target Center.

“They scored the ball, we didn’t,” Edwards said. “They just made shots and we didn’t.”

Edwards put the blame on himself for Minnesota’s 123-112 loss, which the Nuggets led 87-86 after three quarters. It was a tough shooting night for the Wolves’ superstar guard, who made just 8 of 23 field goal attempts and did not hit any of his eight three-pointers. Edwards still managed 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists because he made some shots at the rim and hit ten free throws, but one of the NBA’s premiere shot-makers didn’t convert a single jumper from outside the paint.

Afterwards, he didn’t have any sort of explanation for why he had an off night. Sometimes, it just happens.

“I don’t know,” he said. “(It was) nothing they did. I just gotta make my shots. It’s just that simple. I just missed a bunch of shots. Go to the gym tomorrow, hopefully make ’em.”

Julius Randle had 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists for Minnesota. Jaden McDaniels chipped in 15. Encouragingly, Naz Reid had perhaps his best game of the young season — considering the opponent — with 19 points and 6 boards, including four three-pointers. He came in averaging 10.9 points per game on the season.

“Hell yeah,” Edwards said when asked if it was nice to see Reid get going. “That’s why I’m pissed. He had a big game tonight and we couldn’t pull it out for him. I blame myself for this one.”

Nikola Jokic did his usual thing with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead the Nuggets. Denver got exactly 23 points from each of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and newcomer Tim Hardaway Jr., who hit five big three-pointers to make up the injury absences of Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson.

Rudy Gobert was held to four points for the Wolves. No one outside of Reid made more than one three-pointer. Fans can quibble with Chris Finch’s decision not to play Rob Dillingham more than seven minutes despite getting good play from the young point guard.

And yet, the loss probably is as simple as Edwards believes it is.

“If I make my shots, we win the game,” Ant said. “I think we got good shots for everybody. I just gotta play better individually.”

“Tonight, it’s my fault,” he added. “If I play better, we win the game. It’s just that simple. No matter the shot selection, anything. I gotta make ’em.”

Edwards has gone 1 for 15 from three over the past two games, which may have been inevitable after he made 29 of his first 58 threes (50 percent) to start the season. He’ll look to bounce back on Monday against the 3-10 Dallas Mavericks.

The Timberwolves are now 8-5 on the season. They’re 8-0 against teams who are .500 or worse, including seven wins over clearly bad teams (and the season-opening win over the 6-6 Trail Blazers). They’re 0-5 against teams with winning records.

The Wolves’ next two games are at home against bad teams in the Mavericks and Wizards. They play the 8-5 Suns in Phoenix on Friday night, which will be their next chance for a win over a team with a winning record.

