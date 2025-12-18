Antony Price, designer for Bowie and Duran Duran, dies aged 80

British fashion designer Anthony Price (L) with singer David Bowie (C) and his wife Angie Bowie at King’s Cross station in London in 1973

Antony Price, the British fashion designer responsible for some of the looks favoured by David Bowie, Roxy Music and Queen Camilla among others, has died aged 80.

Price was best known for his sculptured silhouettes and theatrical styles, including pastel suits which featured in rock band Duran Duran’s music video Rio.

The band released a statement on social media remembering him as a “visionary” and a “kind, intelligent and razor-witted friend”.

Price’s death comes less than a month after he unveiled his latest collection in London in more than 30 years, where singer Lily Allen modelled a dress inspired by the black velvet “revenge dress” worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.