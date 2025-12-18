Antony Price, designer for Bowie and Duran Duran, dies aged 80

By / December 18, 2025
Getty Images British fashion designer Anthony Price (L) with David Bowie (C) and his wife Angie Bowie at King's Cross station in London in 1973.Getty Images

British fashion designer Anthony Price (L) with singer David Bowie (C) and his wife Angie Bowie at King’s Cross station in London in 1973

Antony Price, the British fashion designer responsible for some of the looks favoured by David Bowie, Roxy Music and Queen Camilla among others, has died aged 80.

Price was best known for his sculptured silhouettes and theatrical styles, including pastel suits which featured in rock band Duran Duran’s music video Rio.

The band released a statement on social media remembering him as a “visionary” and a “kind, intelligent and razor-witted friend”.

Price’s death comes less than a month after he unveiled his latest collection in London in more than 30 years, where singer Lily Allen modelled a dress inspired by the black velvet “revenge dress” worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Getty Images British pop group Duran Duran wearing pastel suits of bright red, pale blue, beige, and white a photo studio in Tokyo, Japan in 1982.Getty Images

Price styled rock group Duran Duran for their music video Rio in 1982

Getty Images Price with Duran Duran at his 70th birthday party in London in 2015.Getty Images

Price (C) with Duran Duran at his 70th birthday party in London in 2015.

Born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in 1945, Price moved to London in the early 1960s to study at the Royal College of Art.

A year after graduating, he began designing menswear at Stirling Copper and was responsible for the body-hugging, buttoned trousers Sir Mick Jagger wore during The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter tour in 1969.

Getty Images Sir Mick Jagger wearing Price's buttoned trousers on tour in New York City in 1969.Getty Images

Sir Mick Jagger wearing Price’s buttoned trousers on tour in New York City in 1969

He founded his own label in 1979 and staged his first fashion show a year later, opening the collection with looks from model Jerry Hall, who also wore the dress Price designed for her wedding to Sir Mick.

Getty Images A black and white photo of model Jerry Hall wearing a sparkly jacket sand fashion designer Antony Price wearing a black hat and trench coat in London in 1985.Getty Images

Model Jerry Hall and Price attending an event in 1985

A long-time collaborator of David Bowie, Price designed the jacket the singer wore for his As The World Falls Down music video in 1986.

His signature ability to blend menswear and womenswear along with his technical proficiency to shape body-hugging looks made him a “true original”, said the British Fashion Council.

In the 1990s, he began working on pieces for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, including several ensembles for her US tour after assuming the title.

After a career spanning more than five decades, Price staged what would be his last show in London last month in collaboration with fashion brand 16Arlington.

Getty Images Antony Price, Lily Allen and Marco Capaldo pose backstage at the 16Arlington x Antony Price Salon Show on 17 November 2025 in London, England.Getty Images

Price (L) with singer Lily Allen (C) at his fashion show in London last month.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top