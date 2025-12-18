Antony Price, designer for Bowie and Duran Duran, dies aged 80

Antony Price, the British fashion designer responsible for some of the looks favoured by David Bowie, Roxy Music and Queen Camilla among others, has died aged 80.
Price was best known for his sculptured silhouettes and theatrical styles, including pastel suits which featured in rock band Duran Duran’s music video Rio.
The band released a statement on social media remembering him as a “visionary” and a “kind, intelligent and razor-witted friend”.
Price’s death comes less than a month after he unveiled his latest collection in London in more than 30 years, where singer Lily Allen modelled a dress inspired by the black velvet “revenge dress” worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.
Born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in 1945, Price moved to London in the early 1960s to study at the Royal College of Art.
A year after graduating, he began designing menswear at Stirling Copper and was responsible for the body-hugging, buttoned trousers Sir Mick Jagger wore during The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter tour in 1969.
He founded his own label in 1979 and staged his first fashion show a year later, opening the collection with looks from model Jerry Hall, who also wore the dress Price designed for her wedding to Sir Mick.
A long-time collaborator of David Bowie, Price designed the jacket the singer wore for his As The World Falls Down music video in 1986.
His signature ability to blend menswear and womenswear along with his technical proficiency to shape body-hugging looks made him a “true original”, said the British Fashion Council.
In the 1990s, he began working on pieces for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, including several ensembles for her US tour after assuming the title.
After a career spanning more than five decades, Price staged what would be his last show in London last month in collaboration with fashion brand 16Arlington.