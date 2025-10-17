October 16, 2025

UPDATE

Apple and NBCUniversal introduce the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle

One subscription, available October 20, unlocks both services’ complementary mix of award-winning originals, marquee live events and sports, beloved franchises, and blockbuster movies — all for one great price

Apple TV and Peacock will each provide an extensive sampling of each other’s shows in app

Apple and NBCUniversal today announced the launch of the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, available beginning October 20. The first-of-its-kind bundle offers the services’ complementary array of award-winning originals, marquee live events and sports, beloved franchises, and blockbuster movies, including Ted Lasso, Severance, The Paper, The Traitors, How to Train Your Dragon, the NBA (tipping off October 21 on Peacock), F1 The Movie (coming later this year), and much more, all through one convenient monthly subscription.

Customers in the U.S. can save over 30 percent by subscribing to the Apple TV and Peacock Premium bundle for $14.99 per month, or Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus for $19.99 per month, through either app or website.1 Apple One subscribers on the Family and Premier plans can subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus and receive a 35 percent discount — the first benefit of its kind for Apple’s all-in-one subscription bundle.

“There is no more perfect combination of entertainment than the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, with our complementary content portfolios featuring the best shows, movies, sports, and live events,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group. “With this first-of-its-kind initiative with Apple, we’re redefining what the customer journey should be for a streaming bundle with rich sampling and a smooth sign-up process, and we’re broadening the reach of Peacock to even more audiences.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce this all-inclusive bundle of incredible programming and to bring Apple TV’s beloved shows and movies to more viewers in more places,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple TV, Apple Music, Sports, and Beats. “From acclaimed originals to can’t-miss live sports, the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle unites the best of entertainment in a simple and seamless experience.”

As part of this unique cross-service collaboration, Apple TV app users and Peacock subscribers will be able to sample an extensive and curated selection of the partner services’ shows in each respective app. At launch, Peacock subscribers can enjoy up to three episodes of Stick, Slow Horses, Silo, The Buccaneers, Foundation, Palm Royale, and Prehistoric Planet from Apple TV for free, while Apple TV app users will be able to watch up to three episodes of Law & Order, Bel-Air, Twisted Metal, Love Island Games, Happy’s Place, The Hunting Party, and Real Housewives of Miami from Peacock.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 629 wins and 2,845 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedies The Studio and Ted Lasso, and Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.



Apple TV is available in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.2

About Peacock

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Fans can stream thousands of hours of culture-defining entertainment, sports and news, including current seasons of NBC and Bravo series, such as the “Law & Order” and “Real Housewives” franchises; exclusive and critically acclaimed Originals; blockbuster and award-winning recent films from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Focus Features; America’s premier live sports and events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NFL, Premier League and the NBA; live daily news; and an expansive library of beloved films and TV shows, including “The Office” and 50 years of “Saturday Night Live” episodes. Built on powerful technology, Peacock is an engaging entertainment destination with interactive, innovative features that bring NBCUniversal’s fan-favorite content to life at home and on the go. Visit PeacockTV.com to learn more.



Peacock Premium is an ad-supported option that gives users access to a robust offering of TV, films, sports and live events, while Peacock Premium Plus is available for those who want an ad-free experience (with some limited exceptions), along with the ability to download certain content of offline viewing, as well as live, local NBC channels.

Bundle cannot be purchased on third-party device partners. Management of any existing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple charges. The Apple TV subscription (formerly Apple TV+) does not include third-party branded subscription services or content available for rental or purchase in the Apple TV app.

