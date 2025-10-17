Behind-the-scenes recordings of Bill Belichick’s NFL Films show provide look into Jordon Hudson’s business role with UNC coach

We have a slightly better idea of the role that Jordon Hudson has taken in Bill Belichick’s professional affairs.

The “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast obtained behind-the-scenes footage from Belichick’s 2024 NFL Films show with Matt Patricia. In the footage, Hudson, Belichick’s girlfriend, is seen asking questions about the show’s topics and also the way the graphics reflecting the coaches’ talking points are laid out.

Belichick, 73, has said that he and Hudson, 24, have a “personal and professional” relationship. The coach said that after Hudson interrupted his interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to say that Belichick would not be answering a question about their relationship.

After the CBS interview aired, Belichick said Hudson was “simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track” as he wanted to only discuss things that were included in the book he released this year.

Over the course of the clips that aired Friday morning, Hudson continues to ask questions about the look of the graphics and said that she built Belichick’s website. After a discussion, the camera on set captured a conversation between the frustrated couple who may not have known they were still being recorded.

“I don’t know how they have four full-time graphics people,” Hudson said.

“They can’t do s***,” Belichick said.

“Right?” Hudson responded.

Torre — who said there was roughly 30 minutes more of unreleased footage of Hudson from the CBS News interview — added that he’s been told what unfolded on the scene of Belichick’s NFL Films show last year is similar to interactions that others have had with the couple.

“This is like the first glimpse anyone has of the dynamic,” Torre said. “The reason I’m showing it to you, and now everyone, is not ‘man, let’s cancel Jordon Hudson for her comments on graphics design and leather aesthetics,’ it’s ‘this is what the power dynamic is like around Bill Belichick,’” Torre said.

“What she is showing us inadvertently is, I am told, not dissimilar from what it’s like at Carolina right now. It’s what it’s like at every stop including the CBS interview which we did see in that glimpse. It’s kind of a consistent pattern that everybody who encounters Belichick Productions has attested to in my reporting.”

In addition to taking a role in Belichick’s on-camera work over the past 18 months as part of the role that was created for her at Belichick Productions, Hudson has also been filing for trademarks. This spring, she filed for numerous trademarks and four of them — all relating to rights held by the New England Patriots — were denied.

Tension between Belichick and his former employer has been one of the numerous storylines to North Carolina’s 2-3 start in 2025. Patriots scouts are not allowed to visit North Carolina’s facilities. As Belichick put it, “It’s clear that I’m not welcome around their facility and so they’re not welcome at ours. Pretty simple.”

The podcast episode was not the first dedicated to Hudson’s role at North Carolina. In the spring, North Carolina disputed a report from Torre that said Hudson had been banned from North Carolina’s facilities.

“PTFO” also pointed out that Hudson wore a necklace that said “banned” to North Carolina’s first game of the season against TCU. You can clearly see the necklace in this photo from Getty Images below. North Carolina lost the game 41-10.

Jordon Hudson wore a necklace that said “banned” for North Carolina’s first game of the season. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Additionally, the podcast laid out alleged tensions between Hudson, North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi and Patricia, a former defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots and ex-head coach for the Detroit Lions. After spending the 2024 season out of football like Belichick, Patricia is now in charge of Ohio State’s defense. As North Carolina’s defense has been torn apart by power conference foes, Ohio State’s defense has been the best in the country.